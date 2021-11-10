SDSU baseball announces 10 additions

South Dakota State University baseball head coach Rob Bishop announced the signings of seven high school standouts to National Letters of Intent, indicating they will enroll next fall and compete for the Jackrabbits.

"We are really excited to introduce our incoming class of Jackrabbits," Bishop said. "Our focus has continued to be finding guys who are a great fit for SDSU and our program on and off the field. I like multi-sport athletes who have been leaders in successful high school programs and many of these guys fit into that category. We feel great about the character and academic aspect of these young men and believe all of them have the ability to develop into high-level players in our program."

The signees include:

• Dylan Driessen, pitcher/third baseman, Omaha, Nebraska;

• Charlie Jacobson, pitcher, Marshall, Minnesota;

• Will Kent, pitcher, Burnsville, Minnesota;

• Luke Luskey, third baseman, Green Isle, Minnesota;

• Carter Sintek, infielder, Bennington, Nebraska;

• Brandon Vlcko, catcher, Fairfax, Iowa, and

• Matthew Werk, shortstop, Madison Lake, Minnesota.

DYLAN DRIESSEN

Driessen posted a 0.95 earned run average during the 2021 spring baseball season and achieved academic all-state his junior year. He also posted a 2.54 ERA during the summer season and posted a .342 batting average.

Currently a senior at Millard West High School, Driessen intends to major in civil engineering.

CHARLIE JACOBSON

Jacobson earned all-area second-team honors, as well as all-conference and all-section recognition during his junior year in 2021, helping lead Marshall High School to a state tournament appearance. He struck out 87 batters in 69 innings and added a .316 batting average with nine doubles and 15 RBIs at the plate.

Jacobson was also an academic state champion in basketball his junior year for Marshall High School. He intends on majoring in sports management.

WILL KENT

Kent was named to the all-conference team during his junior season at Rosemount High School and also was a two-time Perfect Game all-tournament selection. He made six starts and achieved a 4-1 record as a starter while posting a 1.86 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched.

An academic honors student, Kent has yet to declare a major.

LUKE LUSKEY

Luskey posted a .431 batting average with two home runs and 36 runs scored for Belle Plaine High School during his junior season, in which his team advanced to the state title game. He was named the team MVP while also being named to the all-conference and all-section teams that same season.

Luskey plans to major in ag business at SDSU.

CARTER SINTEK

Sintek was a first-team all-state selection by the Omaha World Herald last spring after batting .467 in the spring and .465 with two home runs during the summer season.

A three-sport athlete at Fremont High School, Sintek also has been an all-conference performer in basketball and has set school records in football for career touchdown passes and passing yards in a season.

A member of the Spanish Honor Society, he intends to major in business economics.

BRANDON VLCKO

Vlcko gathered a .374 batting average on top of a .463 slugging percentage during his junior year at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. He also posted a .480 on-base percentage and grabbed first team all-district and all-conference honors on top of a second-team all-state award.

A National Honor Society student, Vlcko plans to major in economics.

MATTHEW WERK

Werk posted a .309 batting average and a .438 on-base percentage during his junior season at Mankato East High School. Selected as the team MVP, he also saw action on the mound, compiling a 2-1 record with a 3.28 ERA while striking out 42 batters in 26.

Werk is a four-time academic letter winner and plans on majoring in business management.

In addition to the seven signees, three other prep standouts have been accepted for admission to South Dakota State University and plan to compete for the Jackrabbit baseball team starting with their enrollment in the fall of 2022.

• Jackson Kruger, pitcher, Belle Plaine, Minnesota;

• Josh McGuin, catcher/outfielder, Toronto, Ontario;

• Hunter Palmer, outfielder, St. Michael, Minnesota;

JACKSON KRUGER

Kruger is a three-sport athlete at Belle Plaine High School who competes in baseball, basketball and football. He posted a 0.20 ERA his junior season and nabbed all-state and all-conference honors while being selected as the conference pitcher of the year. He also has been a first-team all-league selection in basketball.

Kruger intends to major in accounting.

JOSH McGUIN

McGuin posted a .440 batting average with four home runs during the summer season of 2021 while also achieving the honor of being named a Canadian Premier Baseball League All-Star. He has also served as captain of his high school and travel hockey teams.

McGuin intends to major in business economics.

HUNTER PALMER

Palmer achieved a .487 batting average during his 2021 prep season at St. Michael-Albertville High School in earning first-team all-state honors, as well as all-section and all-conference accolades. During the summer season with the Minnesota Icemen, he batted .353.

An academic letter award winner, Palmer intends to major in engineering.

