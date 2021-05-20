SDSU baseball falls twice to Oral Roberts

Each team was held scoreless until four consecutive singles in the sixth by the Golden Eagles scored three runs as ORU regained the lead, 8-6.

Another Oral Roberts run scored in the top of the seventh on another two-out hit by the Golden Eagles, this time an RBI double to make it 9-6.

SDSU rallied to score two in the bottom of the eighth on two singles, a Luke Ira RBI triple and a walk to bring the Jacks back within one run (9-8).

Back came Oral Roberts in the top of the ninth on a solo home run and a two-out RBI single, which padded the Golden Eagle lead to 11-8. The Jacks put runners on first and second with two outs, but a strikeout ended the game.

Adam Mazur went five innings, gave up seven hits five runs, walked three batters and struck out six. Bret Barnett and Riley McSherry combined to pitch four innings for eight hits, six earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts in relief.

Derek Hackman led the Jacks by going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs. Luke Ira finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI, walk and two runs.

Badger drove in four runs on the grand slam as Drew Beazley, Jordan Sagedahl each recorded a hit.