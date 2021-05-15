SDSU baseball loses lead late at NDSU

North Dakota State's Peter Brookshaw delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Bison to a 5-3 victory over South Dakota State in Summit League baseball action Saturday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.
With the come-from-behind victory, NDSU improved to 35-15 overall and 19-11 in league play. The Jackrabbits dropped to 12-27 overall and 7-16 in The Summit League.
Each team cracked the scoring column in the middle innings, starting when Bennett Hostetler plated two runs in the home half of the fourth for NDSU with a single to left field.
SDSU responded with all three of its runs in the top of the fifth. Jamie Berg led off with a walk and advanced to third on a double by Avery Mellman. Jordan Sagedahl brought in Berg with a sacrifice fly and Mellman later scored on a groundout off the bat of Landon Badger. Luke Ira came through with a two-out single to score Jess Bellows with the final run of the inning.
NDSU tied the game against the Jackrabbit bullpen in the seventh on an RBI single by Zach Solano and grabbed the lead in the eighth. Jack Simonsen walked and later advanced to third on a base hit up the middle by Jake Malec. After Malec stole second, Brookshaw delivered a single up the middle to score both runners.
Bison relievers Jake Drew and Parker Harm combined for three shutout innings in relief to earn the win and save, respectively. Harm struck out the side in order in the ninth for his ninth save.
Eli Sundquist took the loss in relief for the Jackrabbits. Cody Carlson allowed two runs over four innings, while Brett Mogen added a pair of shutout innings in relief.
Hostetler was 3-for-4 as the Bison collected 12 hits. Mellman paced SDSU's six-hit effort with two hits.
UP NEXT
The teams are scheduled to play the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tetzlaff named recipient of Elite 99 award
Senior linebacker Preston Tetzlaff of South Dakota State University was named Saturday as the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Tetzlaff, a Brookings native majoring in business economics, currently carries a 3.92 grade-point average. He was presented with the award during pre-championship festivities Saturday at Toyota Stadium, which is the site of the FCS national title game Sunday between top-seeded South Dakota State (8-1) and No. 2 Sam Houston (9-0).
The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.
Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.
Tetzlaff is the first South Dakota State student-athlete to receive the Elite 90 award.
SDSU track claims 6 titles Saturday
Six more Summit League titles are headed home to Brookings as South Dakota State finished the third day of competition at the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare. Final results can be found here.
When it was all said and done, the SDSU women finished in third with 137.50 points, while the men took second with 221.
Of the six medals won on day three, four of them belong to double-winners. After a lighting delay halted competition, Coby Hilton won both the 100 and 200 at the Lillibridge Track and Field Complex. He won the men's 100m dash with a time of 10.37. Behind him were Daniel Clarke (5th,10.64) and Trey Tiefenthaler (8th, 10.82). For his efforts, Hilton was named Most Outstanding Performer of the Championships. A short time later, Hilton ran a PR 20.57 to win the 200m dash league title and improve from him previous-best 20.63.
After winning Thursday night's 3,000, Josh Yeager added another gold medal to his collection when he took the top spot in the men's 5K with a 14:24.31. Another SDSU sweep, this time with Joseph Minor-Williams in second with a 14:36.18 and Ben Olson in third with a 14:36.68 clocking. Following the trio were Gabe Peters (5th, 14:48.18), Daniel Burkhlater (9th, 14:50.29), Max Selbach (10th, 15:05.08), Chase Cayo (12th, 15:12.10 ) and Tom Breuckman (15th, 15:12.10). Earlier in the day, Yeager took second in the men's 1,500 with a 3:47.78 clocking- A PR good enough eighth all-time at SDSU. After scoring 28 points over two firsts and a second place finish, Yeager was named Summit League MVP of the Championships, the highest individual honor awarded by the League. Behind Yeager in the 1500 were Thomas Breuckman (5th, 3:48.21, PR) Daniel Burkhalter (5th, 3:49.43, PR), Lukas Nelson (6th, 3:52.90) Gabe Peters (7th, 3:53.42), Carter Knaus (9th, 3:54.59 PR) and Michael Schwinghamer (13th, 4:11.13),
Finally, Leah Hansen added yet another Summit League title to her list of accomplishments after taking home a facility record of 16:54.60 for gold in the women's 5,000. Following Hansen at the line were Anna Donnay (8th, 17:26.79), Ellie Friesen (10th, 17:46.74) and Cailee Peterson (21st, 18:32.55). Her victory comes after Thursday's win in the women's 10K and completes one of the hardest doubling of events in track and field.
Ellie Friesen took bronze in the women's 1,500 with a 4:19.59. Behind her Cailee Peterson was fifth with a 4:32.08, Jessica Christoffer finished 11th in 4:44.35, Malorie Schmoll came in 13th with a 4:50.40 and Janean Hanka finished 15th with a 4:54.82.
Also winning league titles were Reid Pierzinski and Oksana Covey. Pierzinski ran a new facility record with a 52.09 for first in the men's 400m hurdles. Behind Pierzinski were Manny Phoulom-Smith (6th, 53.98), Pierre Lear (7th, 56.32) and Josh Donahoe (8th, 58.24). Savannah Risseeuw (1:04.71) came in eighth for the Jacks in the women's race.
Pierzinski also finished eighth in the men's triple jump with a leap of 44-00.00, while Annie Wendt finished seventh for the women with a 38-09.75, Sophie Bisgard followed in eighth with a 37-07.25, Addison Eisenbiesz took 10th with a 36-04.00, Emily Altenburg came in 14th with a 34-09.00 and Emma Stewart (33-06.00) finished 15th.
As for Covey, she defended her 2019 title with a winning time of 2:09.10 after pulling away from the pack after just 400m of the women's 800m race. Riley Bauer finished fourth in the men's 800 with a 1:53.30 clocking.
Trent Francom won bronze in the men's pole vault with his leap of 18-00.50. Rich-Ann Archer ran the second-fastest 100m dash in SDSU history with a a 11.73 PR for second, while Collette Wolfe ran the program's fourth-fastest time with a 11.88 PR, Jaiden Boomsma finished seventh with a PR of 12.00 and Madelyn Sanda came in eighth with a PR of 12.07.
Jaymie O'Connor finished third in the women's 100m hurdles with a 13.62 clocking, while Haley Mottinger ran a PR 13.78 and is now the second-fastest 100m hurdler in SDSU history right behind O'Connor. In the men's race, Pierre Lear finished third and tied for sixth all-time at SDSU with his 14.38 clocking, while Nick Wessels was close behind with a 14.44 for fourth.
The quartet of Manny Phoulom-Smith, Trey Tiefenthaler, Daniel Clarke and Coby Hilton broke the Summit League meet record with their 40.12 clocking, which is also the second-fastest time in program history, while Madelyn Sanda, Collette Wolfe, Rich-Ann Archer and Jaiden Boomsma recorded a 45.89 clocking for second in the women's 4x100. The time stands as the third fastest in SDSU history.
Tori Glazier, Lauren Van Dyke, Hannah Whitbread and Oksana Covey finished third with a 3:47.45 in the women's 4x400 and the eighth-fastest time in program history, while Emmanuel Phoulom-Smith, Jake Werner, Pierre Lear and Reid Pierzinski ran a 3:19.94 for fifth.
In the women's 400m dash finals, Lauren Van Dyke clocked SDSU's fifth-fastest time with a 56.16 for fifth place, while Hannah Whitbread came in sixth and ran SDSU's sixth-fastest time with a 56.20.
In women's discus finals, Faith Leiseth came in fourth with a heave of 160-00.25 and Alexis Schmidt finished seventh with a 154-10.00 marking. In men's discus, Noah Huber threw for 170-06.25 and fourth place (PR, 8 all-time at SDSU), Austin Eppard came in seventh with a 167-02.25 (PR), Tyson Jenkins PR'd with a 146-05.25 for 13th and Sam Coil came in 15th with a 138-03.50.