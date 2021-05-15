SDSU baseball loses lead late at NDSU

Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.

Tetzlaff is the first South Dakota State student-athlete to receive the Elite 90 award.

SDSU track claims 6 titles Saturday

Six more Summit League titles are headed home to Brookings as South Dakota State finished the third day of competition at the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare. Final results can be found here.

When it was all said and done, the SDSU women finished in third with 137.50 points, while the men took second with 221.

Of the six medals won on day three, four of them belong to double-winners. After a lighting delay halted competition, Coby Hilton won both the 100 and 200 at the Lillibridge Track and Field Complex. He won the men's 100m dash with a time of 10.37. Behind him were Daniel Clarke (5th,10.64) and Trey Tiefenthaler (8th, 10.82). For his efforts, Hilton was named Most Outstanding Performer of the Championships. A short time later, Hilton ran a PR 20.57 to win the 200m dash league title and improve from him previous-best 20.63.