SDSU claims Dakota Marker title, top seed in FCS playoffs

The Bison picked up one first down on their next drive, but were forced to punt for the fifth and final time. With SDSU taking over at its own 29, freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski rolled out before cutting down the right hash for a 55-yard gain to the NDSU 16. Three plays later, fellow freshman Isaiah Davis found paydirt from 5 yards out with 2:50 to play to seal the victory.

NDSU's last-ditch comeback bid ended with an interception by Michael Griffin II in the final minute for what was the only turnover in the game.

SDSU never trailed, opening the scoring on its second drive of the game as Gronowski connected with tight end Blake Kunz over the middle for a 25-yard touchdown. The two squads traded field goals for the only other scoring of the first half as SDSU took a 10-3 lead into intermission.

The defending national champion Bison rallied behind quarterback Cam Miller in the third quarter, who scored on runs of 13 and 2 yards to tie the game.

In between, Jackrabbit All-America running back Pierre Strong, Jr., gave SDSU a momentary 17-10 lead midway through the third quarter on a 53-yard touchdown run. Strong carried 11 times for 95 yards as the Jackrabbits held a 305-97 rushing advantage for the game.