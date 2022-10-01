SDSU coasts to win over Western Illinois

BROOKINGS — Last week, South Dakota State won one of the biggest games in the FCS so far this season, wiping out then-No. 4 Missouri State 28-14 on the road.

Next week, the No. 3-ranked Jackrabbits will host the USD Coyotes in the first of consecutive rivalry games (they visit No. 1 North Dakota State the week after).

That made Saturday’s home game against winless Western Illinois something of an afterthought. Call it a trap game if you want, there was little reason to think the Jacks wouldn’t coast to an easy win, and for the most part they did.

Their 34-10 victory in front of 15,237 fans featured its share of stops and starts and was at times a little underwhelming. But with SDSU still trying to build momentum for the big games that await, there was little need to fill up the highlight reel in this one.

The Jacks (4-1) rushed for a season-high 270 yards, as their offense possessed the ball for 41:26 of the game’s 60 minutes, which rendered the offense’s occasional failed drives pretty harmless, and enabled the defense to author another stout performance in a season full of them.

Isaiah Davis rushed for 199 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season, surpassing 2,000 career rushing yards in the process, so while the final score may not have been what Jackrabbit fans were expecting, they saw the kind of physical dominance from their team that they had every right to expect.

Giving their No. 1 tailback 27 carries against a winless team wasn’t necessarily the plan, but it turned out to be an effective one.

“I think it played out that way,” coach John Stiegelmeier said of the run-heavy attack. “The passes we tried were defended pretty well. We dropped a long one, we got sacked a couple times – I think you have to give the Leathernecks some credit, and you have to give our fat guys some credit. Isaiah had a great day and it was fun to see that.”

Davis had a 26-yard run on SDSU’s second play from scrimmage, his longest of the year, and he capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, his first of the year. But while that gave SDSU a quick 7-0 lead, they were up just 10-3 late in the second quarter, as the passing game struggled to connect.

Even while that was happening, though, the offense was eating clock, and the rested defense was taking care of WIU.

A Mark Gronowski touchdown run late in the second quarter made it 17-3 at the break, and WIU (0-5) managed just five yards on four plays in the entire third quarter.

“A lot of credit to (the offense),” said cornerback DyShawn Gales, who had an interception and three tackles on the day. “Seeing Zay run the ball, and the way the offensive line played – we weren’t on the field that much as a defense and that’s always a plus.”

Gronowski had an uneven day throwing the ball but had no turnovers and threw for 188 yards to go with a passing and rushing touchdown. Jaxon Janke caught nine balls for 94 yards and a 19-yard score.

Though Gronowski was sacked twice, rushing for 270 yards and possessing the ball for more than 40 minutes certainly qualified as a strong performance for the 605Hogs, as the Jacks O-line likes to call itself.

“I feel like we’re starting to find a rhythm,” said left tackle Garret Greenfield. “We have confidence and know if we do what we can do we’ll click.”

WIU used a 55-yard pass on their final drive to get their only touchdown and put them over 200 yards of offense for the game, but that was the only real blight on an otherwise excellent performance by Jimmy Rogers’ defense. Adam Bock had 10 tackles and Reece Winkelman, Caleb Sanders and Max Baloun all had sacks.

Still, no one was smiling wider after the game than Davis, who came within a single yard of what would’ve been his second career 200-yard game.

“It felt amazing,” Davis said. “It’s definitely a confidence booster for the whole offense to get those big plays.”