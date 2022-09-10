SDSU earns 1st win of season despite sluggish offensive performance vs. UC Davis

BROOKINGS - South Dakota State is still waiting for its offense to unshackle itself, but a week after falling just short of upsetting the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Jackrabbits earned their first win of the season, holding off a late rally from the UC-Davis Aggies to escape Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium with a 24-22 win in front of 15,182 fans.

SDSU appeared to have the game in hand when they took a 24-10 lead on a touchdown pass from Mark Gronowski to Tyler Feldkamp, but when Angel Johnson fumbled with five minutes to go, UC-Davis quickly turned it into a touchdown. The extra point was blocked and returned 108 yards for an apparent two points by Tucker Large, but the ball was ruled non-advanceable, so the points didn’t count and the score remained 24-16. UC-Davis then recovered an onside kick and scored again, but their 2-point conversion to tie fell incomplete, and the Jacks recovered the ensuing onside kick to end it.

It was not the kind of win SDSU fans were hoping for against a team the Jackrabbits routed 56-24 last November in the first round of the FCS playoffs. This one figured to be closer, especially with all the injuries that have already befallen the Jacks, and it was with that in mind that coach John Stiegelmeier wasn’t in an apologetic mood after the 2-point win. The Jacks played without starters Tucker Kraft (tight end), Bo Donald (right tackle), Cale Reeder and Chase Norblade (safety), Isaiah Stalbird (linebacker) and Reece Winkelman (defensive tackle).

“I never make excuses, but there were a lot of guys on the field for the first time tonight,” Stiegelmeier said. “It’s a credit to our assistant coaches who believe in the players and the players for believing in themselves. You can win a lot of football games with guys that play hard and believe in themselves.”

Mark Gronowski contributes to three touchdowns

Gronowski ran for two touchdowns and threw for another one by improvising after a busted play, and the Jackrabbit defense was outstanding for the second straight game as SDSU beat a quality Big Sky team that was in the playoffs last year.

The Jacks (1-1) held UC-Davis (0-2) to a respectable 322 yards and just 49 on the ground, limiting preseason Big Sky offensive player of the year Ulonzo Gilliam to 33 yards. And those numbers would’ve been even better if it weren’t for the fumble and onside kick in the fourth quarter that twice forced them to go back on the field unexpectedly. Without the fumble, Stiegelmeier said, the Jacks likely walk away with a far less stressful 24-10 win.

For a defense that was missing so many key performers, that was impressive, especially a week after they held a Big Ten team to 166 yards and no touchdowns.

“It’s been great leadership and the next man up mentality,” said Colby Huerter, who got the start at free safety and made seven tackles. “Everybody has full belief in everybody. We worked our butts off in fall camp, and everyone earned trust on this team.”

Jackrabbits' offense contributes just 250 yards

SDSU’s offense was again sluggish, though they took steps forward after getting bottled up against Iowa. Isaiah Davis rushed for 112 yards on 25 carries and Gronowski made some good mid-range throws, connecting with eight different receivers. But he managed just 110 yards on 13-of-21 passing with two interceptions. The first touchdown pass of the year for the Jacks came on a busted play, when Gronowski chased down a bad snap, picked it up and found Feldkamp all alone in the back of the end zone for a score, the first of Feldkamp’s career.

“Exactly how we drew it up in practice all week,” Gronowski joked.

Scoring 24 points a week after getting just three was certainly a positive for the Jacks, but they still finished with just 250 yards on 65 plays, an average of 3.8 yards per play. Last year, SDSU averaged 36.1 points and 441.1 yards per game – 6.9 yards per play.

But on their last scoring drive, SDSU went 75 yards in 12 plays, eating 6:08 off the clock. It was probably as well as the offensive line has played all season. That should give the offense some momentum heading into next week’s final non-conference game against Butler.

“It was good to finally get some touchdowns,” Gronowski said. “We’ve just got to be better executing all across the board. We had some ups and downs but we finished well. That’s the biggest thing. We can easily take into our next game.”