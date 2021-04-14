SDSU earns 6 All-League honors

Maya Hansen is tied for first on the team with seven goals, 16 points and 13 shots on goal. The sophomore forward has scored two game-winning goals and registered a hat trick against Kansas City (March 5). Hansen is tied for second in the Summit League in goals (seven) and fourth in points (16). The Savage, Minnesota, forward has scored at least one goal in five different contests this season. On March 8, Hansen was named Summit League Offensive Player of the Week. She was named Freshman of the Year and was an All-Freshman Team selection last season.

Rachel Preston has logged the most minutes among the Jackrabbits this season (1,420) and been a part of 11 shutouts. The Lakeville, Minnesota, defender has seen the team allow a league-low five goals in 2021 and post a 0.31 goals-against average.

Kayla Wisniewski is tied for first on the team with seven goals, 16 points and 13 shots on goal. Additionally, the junior forward is tied for second in the Summit League in goals (seven) and fourth in points (16). She has tallied 22 shots and two assists. Wisniewski has scored a goal in five different contests and registered a hat trick against Western Illinois (April 11).