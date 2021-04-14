SDSU earns 6 All-League honors

South Dakota State women's soccer earned six All-Summit League selections, league officials announced Wednesday.
Gabby Vivier-Hannay was named Defensive Player of the Year, while head coach Brock Thompson was selected as Coach of the Year. Vivier-Hannay joined Eden Brooker and Maya Hansen as All-Summit League First Team selections. Rachel Preston and Kayla Wisniewski were picked to the second team, and Kaycee Manding added All-Newcomer Team honors.
"I'm incredibly proud of those recognized by The Summit League," Thompson said. "It represents some, but not all, of the great individual seasons that our team produced this year. I know those honored would be the first to credit their teammates and highlight our belief that all awards are a reflection of the body of work of our entire team."
Gabby Vivier-Hannay is second on the team in minutes (1,407) in a back line that has surrendered only five goals in 2021. The Winnipeg, Manitoba defender has been a part of 11 shutouts. She was named Summit League Defensive Player of the Week on March 1. Vivier-Hannay was selected to the second team last season.
Eden Brooker has started all 14 matches and logged 1,076 minutes this season. Brooker paces the Jackrabbits and ranks sixth in the Summit League with 31 shots. She leads the Summit League with four game-winning goals, two of which have been golden goals to lift the Jackrabbits to wins over Denver (March 14) and North Dakota (April 2). The senior was a two-time Summit League Offensive Player of the Week honoree this season.
Maya Hansen is tied for first on the team with seven goals, 16 points and 13 shots on goal. The sophomore forward has scored two game-winning goals and registered a hat trick against Kansas City (March 5). Hansen is tied for second in the Summit League in goals (seven) and fourth in points (16). The Savage, Minnesota, forward has scored at least one goal in five different contests this season. On March 8, Hansen was named Summit League Offensive Player of the Week. She was named Freshman of the Year and was an All-Freshman Team selection last season.
Rachel Preston has logged the most minutes among the Jackrabbits this season (1,420) and been a part of 11 shutouts. The Lakeville, Minnesota, defender has seen the team allow a league-low five goals in 2021 and post a 0.31 goals-against average.
Kayla Wisniewski is tied for first on the team with seven goals, 16 points and 13 shots on goal. Additionally, the junior forward is tied for second in the Summit League in goals (seven) and fourth in points (16). She has tallied 22 shots and two assists. Wisniewski has scored a goal in five different contests and registered a hat trick against Western Illinois (April 11).
Kaycee Manding has started seven of the 15 matches she has appeared in, logging a total of 677 minutes. She has recorded seven shots, including two on target, and three assists. The Waipahu, Hawaii freshman posted a career-high two shots against Omaha (Feb. 15).
Brock Thompson has been named Summit League Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. He led the Jackrabbits to an unbeaten season with a record of 12-0-4. Under Thompson's guidance, State has allowed a Summit League-best five goals while also recording 11 shutouts this season. SDSU's goals-against average of .31 ranks fifth in the nation.
State now has 42 All-Summit League First Team, 28 Second Team and 21 All-Freshman/Newcomer Team members since joining the league in 2007.
The Jackrabbits open the Summit League Championships Thursday in Omaha. SDSU is the No. 2 seed and will take on No. 3 seed Omaha at 5 p.m. in the semifinal round at Caniglia Field.