COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SDSU football player Malik Lofton arrested

Malik Lofton SDSU

Malik Lofton (1) is a senior cornerback for the Jackrabbits.

 Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader

Malik Lofton, a cornerback for the South Dakota State football team, has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of second-degree petty theft, per the Brookings County State’s Attorney’s office.

Lofton, a senior from Minneapolis, was absent from the team’s practice on Tuesday, which was when Coach John Stiegelmeier said he was notified of the arrest. Stiegelmeier said disciplinary action from the team is pending.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Lofton has appeared in all 12 games for South Dakota State this season, recording 18 tackles and an interception. He is a three-time member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference academic honor roll, and received the Valley Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award for the 2020/21 season.

Lofton’s initial court appearance is set for Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.

The Jackrabbits host Holy Cross Saturday at 11 a.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

