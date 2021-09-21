SDSU football to open MVFC slate at Indiana St.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference portion of the 2021 schedule kicks off Saturday afternoon when South Dakota State travels to Indiana State.

Start time is set for 11 a.m. Mountain Time at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Indiana. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and also broadcast locally through KELO Xtra and the CW of the Black Hills.

South Dakota State enters the matchup once again ranked second in this week's Stats Perform media poll and third in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches' poll. The Jackrabbits, who are coming off their lone bye week of the regular season, improved to 2-0 overall with a 52-7 victory over NCAA Division II opponent Lindenwood in SDSU's home opener Sept. 11.

Indiana State, meanwhile, upped their overall record to 2-1 after winning 23-21 at Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 18. The Sycamores scored a touchdown on the final play of the game as backup quarterback Kurtis Wilderman connected with Phazione McClurge on a 24-yard pass play.

Indiana State opted out of the 2020-21 spring season, making Saturday's contest its first MVFC game since November 2019.

THE SERIES