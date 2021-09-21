SDSU football to open MVFC slate at Indiana St.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference portion of the 2021 schedule kicks off Saturday afternoon when South Dakota State travels to Indiana State.
Start time is set for 11 a.m. Mountain Time at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Indiana. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and also broadcast locally through KELO Xtra and the CW of the Black Hills.
South Dakota State enters the matchup once again ranked second in this week's Stats Perform media poll and third in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches' poll. The Jackrabbits, who are coming off their lone bye week of the regular season, improved to 2-0 overall with a 52-7 victory over NCAA Division II opponent Lindenwood in SDSU's home opener Sept. 11.
Indiana State, meanwhile, upped their overall record to 2-1 after winning 23-21 at Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 18. The Sycamores scored a touchdown on the final play of the game as backup quarterback Kurtis Wilderman connected with Phazione McClurge on a 24-yard pass play.
Indiana State opted out of the 2020-21 spring season, making Saturday's contest its first MVFC game since November 2019.
THE SERIES
Saturday's game will mark the 11th meeting on the gridiron between SDSU and Indiana State, a series that dates back to when the Jackrabbits joined the Missouri Valley Football Conference at the start of the 2008 season. The Jackrabbits have held the upper hand in the series, holding a 8-2 advantage, which includes six consecutive SDSU wins.
In the last meeting between the two squads, Oct. 19, 2019, in Terre Haute, South Dakota State forced four first-half turnovers and erupted for 28 points in the second quarter en route to cruising to a 42-23 victory over Indiana State Oct. 19 at Memorial Stadium.
SEASON 14 IN THE MVFC
The 2021 season marks South Dakota State's 14th as a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Since joining the league in 2008, SDSU is the only program in that span to not have a losing season in conference play.
The Jackrabbits hold a 71-31 record in MVFC games and have won six or more league games six times. SDSU earned a share of league titles in 2016 and during the 2020-21 spring season.
Despite all their success in league play, the Jackrabbits have had mixed results in MVFC openers, turning in a 6-7 mark in their initial league game over the past 13 seasons. SDSU has previously opened the MVFC slate twice against Indiana State, winning both matchups - a 41-0 home shutout in 2009 and a 24-10 road win in 2012.
RANKINGS STREAK
By being ranked second in this week's Stats Perform FCS poll, SDSU has now appeared in the top 25 of 121 consecutive media polls dating back to October 2012.
The Jackrabbits' third-place preseason showing matched the highest in program history (2018, 2019).
AWARD WATCH LISTS
South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong, Jr. and linebacker Logan Backhaus have been selected for the initial watch lists for two of the top awards in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Strong is under consideration for the the 2021 Stats Perform Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
A senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, Strong tied for eighth in the balloting for the Payton Award during an abbreviated 2020-21 season. He gained 707 yards in nine games and averaged 5.4 yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns. Strong also ranked third on the squad with 20 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.
Strong posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, and entered this fall eighth on the Jackrabbits' career rushing charts with 2,841 yards.
Backhaus, meanwhile, is among the early candidates for the 2021 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Entering his final season with the Jackrabbits, Backhaus is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he led the team with 9.5 tackles for loss and ranked second with 72 tackles in 10 games. The Spirit Lake, Iowa, native also intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in helping lead SDSU to the FCS national title game.
A multi-year starter, Backhaus' career totals include 276 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 9 interceptions.
JACKS PICKED TO WIN VALLEY
South Dakota State has been picked to win the 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference title, according to a poll conducted among the league's coaches, sports information directors and a media panel that was announced in late July.
The Jackrabbits received 24 of the 43 first-place votes to finish with 454 points, edging North Dakota State with 435 points and 18 first-place votes. North Dakota (357), Southern Illinois (345) and Northern Iowa (311) rounded out the top five, with UNI claiming the final first-place vote.
It marks the first time since joining the MVFC in 2008 that the Jackrabbits, who return 10 starters on both sides of the ball, have been tabbed as the preseason favorite, after finishing second in the annual forecast six times.