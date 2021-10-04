SDSU golf in 6th at Aggie Invite

The Jackrabbit women's golf team played the opening round of the Aggie Invitational Monday at the New Mexico State University Golf Course and sits in sixth place. Lani Potter leads the SDSU team and is in ninth.

The Jackrabbits totaled a 6-over-294 team score and are four strokes behind fifth-place Northern Arizona.

Potter matched her Jackrabbit career-best round with a 1-under-par scorecard. She is just three strokes off the leader and tied with two other players.

Shakira-Ann Kuys ended the day 1-over and is tied for 21st place. Mia Seeman and Hester Sicking turned in matching 3-over scores for 36th place and Piper Stubbs is 4-over and in 45th.

Incarnate Word leads the field with a 6-under-282 team score. Boise State's Lexi Perry paces the individuals at 4-under.

The Jacks will play the second round of the 54-hole event Tuesday.

