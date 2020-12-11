SDSU men hold off Bison

SIOUX FALLS - South Dakota State held off a late rally from North Dakota State to defeat the Bison 77-75 on the opening night of the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon.
The Jackrabbits (4-2) won their third in a row by building up a 14-point first half lead and never letting the Bison (0-5) catch up. It wasn't that easy, however.
Playing without Summit League Player of the Year Douglas Wilson, the SDSU defense stymied the Bison throughout much of the first half. After falling behind 7-6, the Jacks held NDSU scoreless for the next 7:19 and without a field goal for a stretch of 9:20 in the half.
Junior Luke Appel stepped in admirably for Wilson, scoring seven of the Jacks' first 21 points. SDSU limited the Bison to 30 percent shooting in the first (8-for-26) and led 33-26 at the break.
The Bison crawled back to within three with nine minutes left, but missed a game-tying 3-pointer. Noah Freidel responded with a triple and Baylor Scheierman scored on consecutive possessions, capping an 8-0 run that stretched the lead to 11.
Freidel converted a layup off Scheierman's feed to put the Jacks up 68-59 with 4:16 remaining, but NDSU had one last surge. The Bison scored eight straight, drawing within 68-67, but SDSU kept the lead thanks to two David Wingett free throws, a Friedel jumper, and a defense that held the Bison scoreless for the next two minutes.
NDSU had one final chance, trailing by two with nine seconds remaining, but the Jackrabbit defense did not permit a Bison shot, forcing a turnover and running out the clock.
Scheierman scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double. Freidel led the Jacks with 17 points, while Arians added 16. Appel posted a career-high 11 points, connecting on 4-of-6 in only 11 minutes.
South Dakota State will play North Dakota (1-3) in its second game at the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday (MT) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Coyote men fall to North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS -- The South Dakota Coyotes fell to North Dakota 75-71 after 40 minutes of back-and-forth basketball inside the Sanford Pentagon. The loss drops the Yotes to 0-4 on the season.
South Dakota forward Stanley Umude took matters into his own hands in the second half, finishing with 30 points on 12-of-25 shooting and grabbed five rebounds on the night. The 30 points is a season-high for Umude and two points shy of a career high. Teammate Xavier Fuller took advantage of his first career start and poured in a season-high 15 points.
For the Fighting Hawks (1-3), Filip Rebraca recorded 26 points and grabbed six boards. Three other UND players recorded double figures on the night.
USD led for most of the first half until UND came back to tie things up at 25 all with four minutes and change remaining before the intermission. UND's hot streak continued as the Coyotes fell cold. After an A.J. Plitzuweit layup with 3:24 left, the Coyotes didn't score again until the 38 second mark and went into the intermission with a 35-29 deficit.
In the second half, UND extended its lead to 10 points in the opening minutes. Fuller would be the guy to start the comeback after converting an and-one and splashing home a three from the corner to make things cut UND's lead to 40-37 with 16:26 left.
A 3-pointer from Umude off a UND turnover made it 52-51 North Dakota with just under 10 minutes to go. The teams traded buckets and the lead for the rest of the game.
With 29 seconds remaining, Fuller was called for a foul that sent Seybian Sims to the line where he made both to give the Fighting Hawks a 72-70 lead. After an ensuing timeout from head coach Todd Lee, the Yotes drew up a play to get a score to tie things up. Umude drove from the left wing and put up a floater that went in and out. UND gathered the rebound and secured the win with free throws in the final seconds.
The Coyotes are back in action for game two of the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase at 7 p.m. (MT) against North Dakota State.
USD women stop Wichita State on the road
WICHITA, Kan.—South Dakota senior Chloe Lamb had a career night with 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Coyotes in a 62-54 victory at Wichita State inside Charles Koch Arena on Thursday evening. South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit earned her 300th career win tonight.
South Dakota (2-2) won its first true road game of the season and earned its ninth consecutive road win dating back to last season. That streak ranks fifth in the nation. Wichita State (3-2) drops its second consecutive contest after Sunday’s double-overtime loss to UNI.
“Tonight was a tough matchup versus an extremely athletic and aggressive team in Wichita State,” said Plitzuweit. “Our ability to battle on the glass, make plays off of the basketball defensively and get to the line helped us pick up an important road win.”
Lamb tallied her first career double-double and surpassed her career high by five points on Thursday evening. Lamb finished 10-of-22 from the floor with three triples.
Lamb lit up the court in the first half and connected on seven of her first eight shot attempts. The game cooled off to a defensive battle in the second half and Wichita State turned to a box-and-one near the end of the game to keep Lamb off the scoreboard. She surpassed her career high with an old-fashioned 3-point play midway through the fourth quarter. Lamb sits five points shy of 1,000 in her career.
Senior Hannah Sjerven was the only other Coyote to reach double-digits in the game, scoring 14 points and grabbing five boards. Senior Liv Korngable added eight points, five assists and five steals for USD.
Jackrabbit women fall to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, KAN. — The No. 22/21 South Dakota State women's basketball suffered its first loss of the season against Kansas State 62-53 Thursday night on the road.
"Really tough start for us," said head coach Aaron Johnston. "One, we didn't make shots, two it was just all jump shots, so nothing really confidently pulling to the basket or making plays that can get you feeling a little bit better. I think Kansas State did a nice job defensively. Really physical, played a lot of man-to-man and just got us out of rhythm early."
For the Jackrabbits (3-1), who shot 38.9 percent from the field, Myah Selland scored 15 points to lead the team. Paiton Burckhard finished just shy of a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Tori Nelson scored nine points, recorded seven rebounds and dished three assists. Lindsey Theuninck added nine points, three assists and and a career-best five steals. As a team, the Jacks recorded 15 steals and scored 26 points in the paint.
After being held scoreless in the opening two minutes of action, Theuninck and Selland hit consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game at six at the 7:31 mark. Burckhard's free throw with 3:37 to play in the opening quarter broke a near four minute scoring drought for the Jacks. Kansas State continued the pressure and closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to hold an early 20-7 lead.
Layups by Madysen Vlastuin and Nelson within the first two minutes of the second quarter cut the Wildcat lead to 26-11. State's defense held tough, not allowing a K-State basket for the next four minutes. Kansas State's offense found its rhythm and went on a 10-4 run to take a 36-17 lead with just over two minutes to go in the half. A quiet end to the half led the Jacks into the locker room trailing 36-18.
The Jacks caught fire in the third quarter, scoring nine unanswered points to cut the K-State lead to 38-27 at the 7:29 mark. The Wildcats responded with a pair of free throws and a layup, however Theuninck's 3-pointer with 5:18 left in the quarter brought the Jacks within 12 (42-30). An 8-3 run featuring a layup by Haley Greer and three consecutive Burckhard layups brought the Jacks back within 11, but a K-State jumper at the buzzer ended the quarter with the Wildcats leading 51-38.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!