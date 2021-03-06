SDSU men open with win over Omaha

All-Summit League performers Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman spurred the South Dakota State men's basketball team to an 84-71 win over Omaha in the opening round of the Summit League Championship Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.
Wilson poured in 25 points, distributed a career-high seven assists and blocked three shots. Scheierman tallied his 13th double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He also dished out seven assists.
Matt Dentlinger added 14 points for the Jackrabbits (16-6) shot 53 percent (31-of-58) and assisted on 22 of the makes. They hit 14-of-15 at the free-throw line and committed a mere nine turnovers.
Omaha, who fell to 5-20, shot 41 percent (27-of-65), made 11-of-26 3s and 6-of-9 free throws.
No. 1 seed SDSU advances to the semifinals to face either No. 4 Oral Roberts or No. 5 North Dakota. The Golden Eagles and Fighting Hawks play Sunday.
Umude leads USD past Western Illinois
Stanley Umude scored a game-high 24 points and Xavier Fuller added 20 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to lead second-seeded South Dakota to an 86-69 win against seventh-seeded Western Illinois in a quarterfinal game at The Summit League Tournament held at The Pentagon Saturday.
South Dakota improved to 14-10 on the season and defeated Western Illinois for the third time in three tries. The Coyotes advance to Monday night’s semifinal where they will face the winner of Sunday night’s matchup between third-seeded North Dakota State and sixth-seeded Kansas City.
In addition to Umude and Fuller, South Dakota got 17 points and nine rebounds from Tasos Kamateros and 12 points and seven assists from Kruz Perrott-Hunt. The Coyotes shot 55 percent from the field (29-of-52) and made 20-of-28 from the stripe to earn the lopsided victory.
Colton Sandage’s 16 points led four Western Illinois players who scored in double figures. The Leathernecks (7-15) also got 13 from Anthony Jones, 12 from Will Carius and 11 from Ramean Hinton.
Women
No. 1 seed SDSU upset by No. 8 Omaha
Top-seeded South Dakota State women's basketball team fell to No. 8 seed Omaha 52-40 in The Summit League Tournament quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.
The Jackrabbits saw their 18-game win streak end and suffered their first loss against a conference opponent this season. State shot 39.1 percent from the field, made just two 3-pointers and was outscored 26-12 in the paint. Despite the offensive struggles, SDSU outrebounded Omaha 42-35.
Individually, Tylee Irwin and Paiton Burckhard each scored 10 points and combined for 15 rebounds. Burckhard also added two assists and two steals. Madysen Vlastuin hit the only Jackrabbit 3-pointers of the game, totaling for six points along with four rebounds. Lindsey Theuninck finished with four points and six rebounds. Haley Greer scored five points, recorded three rebounds and two assists. Tori Nelson grabbed four rebounds.
Coyotes run past Oral Roberts
Four Coyotes scored in double-figures as the University of South Dakota women's basketball team defeated Oral Roberts 89-66 in the opening round of the Summit League Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday afternoon.
South Dakota (17-5) advances to Monday’s semifinal against the winner of the North Dakota State-Denver match-up scheduled for Sunday.
Senior Chloe Lamb dropped 22 points while shooting 9-of-14 from the floor, including four buckets from deep. She was joined by seniors Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable with 19 points apiece.
Freshman Maddie Krull was the fourth Coyote in double-digits with 12 points. Other Coyotes scoring were sophomore Macy Guebert with seven points, sophomore Jeniah Ugofsky with four, freshman Morgan Hansen added four and redshirt-sophomore Allison Peplowski had a bucket.
Oral Roberts (6-15) was led by Summit Freshman of the Year Tierney Coleman’s 21 points with four 3-pointers.