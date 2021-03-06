SDSU men open with win over Omaha

In addition to Umude and Fuller, South Dakota got 17 points and nine rebounds from Tasos Kamateros and 12 points and seven assists from Kruz Perrott-Hunt. The Coyotes shot 55 percent from the field (29-of-52) and made 20-of-28 from the stripe to earn the lopsided victory.

Colton Sandage’s 16 points led four Western Illinois players who scored in double figures. The Leathernecks (7-15) also got 13 from Anthony Jones, 12 from Will Carius and 11 from Ramean Hinton.

Women

No. 1 seed SDSU upset by No. 8 Omaha

Top-seeded South Dakota State women's basketball team fell to No. 8 seed Omaha 52-40 in The Summit League Tournament quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Jackrabbits saw their 18-game win streak end and suffered their first loss against a conference opponent this season. State shot 39.1 percent from the field, made just two 3-pointers and was outscored 26-12 in the paint. Despite the offensive struggles, SDSU outrebounded Omaha 42-35.