SDSU men, USD women Summit favorites

Lamb, a native of Onida, was picked to the first team. She was the 2021 Summit League Tournament MVP, garnered all-league recognition for the third-straight year and earned academic all-league honors. She averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor last season. She was the Summit's top 3-point shooter, draining 61 3s at a 43.3 percent clip behind the arc. On USD's top-10 lists, Lamb ranks 10th for career scoring (1,331 points) and sixth for 3s made (187).

Korngable garnered all-Summit League second team and all-tournament honors a year ago after a breakout senior season. She averaged 14.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field a year ago.

Ten of the 11 spots on the women's preseason teams were identical to the end-of-season 2021 all-Summit League teams. All six of the women on last year's first team return and were picked to the first team again.

Myah Selland was tabbed the Preseason Player of the Year for South Dakota State and is joined on the first team by Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin.