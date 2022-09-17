SDSU offense awakens in win over Butler

BROOKINGS – South Dakota State got its offense in gear Saturday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, scoring six touchdowns on its way to a 45-17 win over Butler in front of 16,414 fans.

Mark Gronowski threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Zach Heins, Jadon Janke and Jaxon Janke for scores as SDSU took a 28-7 halftime lead. Gronowski also rushed for 55 yards and a score.

Rudy Voss and Angel Johnson each scored rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the Jackrabbits (2-1), as SDSU was able to empty the bench and get everyone involved in the game.

Isaiah Davis rushed for 74 yards on 11 carries while Canyon Bauer caught five passes for 76 yards, including a 54-yard catch-and-run that qualified as SDSU’s first explosive play of the season. Jadon Janke caught five balls for 87 yards.

Bret Bushka threw for 204 yards for the Bulldogs (2-1), a non-scholarship team from the Pioneer League whose previous two games were against NAIA opponents. The Bulldogs got their touchdowns on a 56-yard first quarter bomb from Bushka to Luke Wooten and a fourth quarter short run by Bushka against SDSU’s backup defense.

Daeton Mcgaughy had seven tackles to lead the SDSU defense. The Jacks will visit Missouri State next week.

