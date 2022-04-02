SDSU overwhelms Seton Hall on way to WNIT championship

BROOKINGS – Seton Hall never knew what hit them.

By the time Saturday’s WNIT championship rolled around, South Dakota State’s sixth consecutive home game within this tournament had been hyped to such a degree that there was no way the Pirates could’ve been unprepared for the sellout Frost Arena crowd of 5,263, or the noise and constant heckling they brought from the opening tip.

But it sure looked like they wanted no part of it.

South Dakota State, on the other hand, played like there was nowhere they’d rather be, crushing the Pirates 82-50 to capture the first WNIT championship in school history, in what was the biggest blowout in WNIT history.

The Jackrabbits, who end the year 29-9, dominated for the duration, using a 16-0 first quarter run to build a 20-point lead that Seton Hall seemed disinterested in threatening. The Pirates made just 3-of-17 shots in the first quarter and didn’t much warm up from there, and the Jacks got to just about every miss and every loose ball, sustaining an absurd rebounding advantage that kept them well in front even when their own shots weren’t falling.

It was 25-7 after a quarter, 40-18 at halftime, and Seton Hall never got the deficit under 20. It went as high as 37.

The Jacks rolled through this tournament, beating Ohio, Minnesota, Drake, Alabama and UCLA before blowing the doors off the Pirates, but in Thursday’s semifinal against the Bruins, the Jacks, at times, looked a little tight, as though the realization of what they were on the cusp of doing had finally occurred to them.

But there would be no nerves in the championship. When the players began arriving at Frost Arena and saw a line of hundreds of fans waiting for the doors to open, they recognized it was going to be their day.

“It’s hard not to be excited for a game like this,” said Myah Selland, who had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the win. “I mean, you saw the line to get in here, our fans beat me to the gym. We felt that. We sensed that. Jackrabbit Nation was excited and we were excited and wanted to make the most of it.”

Seton Hall felt it, too. Selland said a Pirates player asked her at one point during the game if Saturday’s crowd was typical. During this tournament, it was. And that played a huge role in the championship.

Athletic director Justin Sell credited president Barry Dunn for stepping up in the bidding process, pointing out that since the school made money with each game, they could take that cash and put it towards the next round’s bid. Sell didn’t have an official number of what the school ultimately spent, but said they bid between three and five times the standard rate in the later rounds.

Turns out it pays to have fans that care about women’s basketball, and the WNIT. Don’t expect any apologies from anyone on the SDSU side about the edge their fans gave them.

“Our fans were amazing, just amazing,” said coach Aaron Johnston. “When you can’t communicate on the floor, when you can’t hear someone 10 feet away from you – that’s loud. That advantage is remarkable.”

With the fans doing their part, Johnston’s players did the rest.

Kallie Theisen was phenomenal off the bench, contributing 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in only 17 minutes. Haleigh Timmer had 14 points and five boards and Paiton Burckhard 13 points and seven rebounds. Tori Nelson added 11 points and senior Tylee Irwin had seven points, six rebounds and three assists in her final game.

The Jacks held Seton Hall (24-13) to 27 percent shooting, and their rebounding advantage – 57-32, was so pronounced it had to embarrass the Pirates. SDSU outscored Seton Hall 40-20 in the paint and 20-6 on second chances. Their leading scorer, Lauren Park-Lane, was 0-for-12 from the floor, netting all eight of her points at the line.

“We defended really well in the first quarter, but more than that it was just leaning on each other, lifting each other up and making each other better,” said Selland, who was named tournament MVP. “We’ve done that all year and we just leaned into that for the last game.”

The Division I women’s national championship will be played Sunday night, between South Carolina and Connecticut. That caps off the tournament SDSU wanted to be playing in. Everyone knows that. But that doesn’t mean winning the WNIT is easy, or meaningless. USD won it in 2016, and it propelled a burgeoning program forward. SDSU is already one of the strongest mid-majors in the nation, and Johnston expects this win to boost them into next season. But the win is more about validating this year’s team. Rewarding their resolve, and their ability to bounce back from the disappointment of losing to their rivals in the conference tournament, then wonder what might have been as they watched the Coyotes reach the Sweet 16.

“This team just really valued each other so much,” Johnston said. “Every team says they’re a family, but this team really brought out the best in each other. We got over the disappointment of a loss in the conference tournament and instead of sulking and pouting we lifted each other up. Every time we took the floor in this tournament our team was focused on bringing out the best in each other.”

