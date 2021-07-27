SDSU picked No. 1 in MVFC Preseason Poll

South Dakota State has been picked to win the 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference title, according to a poll conducted among the league's coaches, sports information directors and a media panel that was announced Tuesday.
The Jackrabbits received 24 of the 43 first-place votes to finish with 454 points, edging North Dakota State with 435 points and 18 first-place votes. North Dakota (357), Southern Illinois (345) and Northern Iowa (311) rounded out the top five, with UNI claiming the final first-place vote.
It marks the first time since joining the MVFC in 2008 that the Jackrabbits, who return 10 starters on both sides of the ball, have been tabbed as the preseason favorite, after finishing second in the annual forecast six times.
The remainder of the poll included: Missouri State, sixth, 256; Illinois State, seventh, 196; South Dakota, eighth, 163; Youngstown State, ninth, 126; Indiana State, 10th, 112, and Western Illinois, 11th, 83.
SDSU shared the MVFC title with Missouri State, finishing with a 5-1 conference mark during an abbreviated 2020-21 season that was moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jackrabbits were awarded the league's automatic bid to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and later advanced to the national championship game for the first time, ending the season with an 8-2 overall record following a 23-21 loss to Sam Houston.
In addition, 12 Jackrabbit players were honored on the MVFC Preseason Team, including six first-team selections. Running back Pierre Strong, Jr., tight end Zach Heins and offensive lineman Garret Greenfield represent the Jackrabbit offense, while defensive tackle Caleb Sanders, linebacker Logan Backhaus and cornerback Don Gardner were the defensive honorees. All were first-team all-MVFC picks during the spring campaign.
Four more members of the Jackrabbit offense were recognized as second-team selections to the preseason honor squad: Offensive linemen Mason McCormick and Wes Genant, wide receiver Jaxon Janke and running back Isaiah Davis.
Also a second-team selection was senior long snapper Bradey Sorenson. The Yankton native sat out the spring season, but previously has been honored on the all-MVFC squad.
Rounding out the list of preseason award recipients for the Jackrabbits was honorable mention selection Reece Winkelman. A junior defensive end from Marshall, Minnesota, Winkelman tied for second on the team with three sacks and finished with 25 tackles last spring.
South Dakota punter Brady Schutt, long snapper Dalton Godfrey, wide receiver Caleb Vander Esch and linebacker Brock Mogensen were named to the preseason all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team as voted on by the league's head coaches, sports information directors and members of the media and announced Tuesday.
In addition, defensive lineman Jacob Matthew, linebacker Jack Cochrane, cornerback Myles Harden and offensive lineman Mason Scheidegger received honorable mention. The eight honorees are tied for the fifth-most among the 11 Valley programs.
SDSU is scheduled to open the fall season Sept. 3 at Colorado State, with the Jackrabbits kicking off their eight-game league slate Sept. 25 at Indiana State. South Dakota opens at Kansas Sept. 3 and begins conference play Sept. 25 at Missouri State.