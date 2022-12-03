SDSU routs Delaware in FCS second round

BROOKINGS – They were not rusty.

After having consecutive bye weeks to end the regular season and open the FCS playoffs, No. 1 South Dakota State returned to action for their first game in 20 days on Saturday and destroyed the No. 23 Delaware Blue Hens 42-6 in front of 6,117 Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium fans.

Those two weeks off gave the Jacks time to rest. It allowed minor injuries to heal. General soreness to subside. It gave them a chance to go home for Thanksgiving, and some time to get away from the grind that a college football season can be, both mentally and physically.

By the time the Jackrabbits found out they’d be playing the Blue Hens and returned to work this past Monday for game week, they were frothing at the mouth for a chance to get back on the field to play.

Rusty?

“I don’t even know how to spell rusty,” coach John Stiegelmeier joked.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski had been one of the players most insistent that there was no reason to worry about there being too much time off, but he said it was more than just resting and recuperating. Getting a chance to go back to working on fundamentals, almost like preseason practices, helped the Jacks sharpen their rough edges.

“It was really great (to get the time off),” Gronowski said. “We got to spend time healing our bodies, so we were 100 percent coming into this game. And then also we got to work on the fine details of things we were messing up previously in some games. It was just great to get out there and get some practices in for working on things instead of game-planning.”

Stiegelmeier said the freshness – the energy his team had, the bounce in their step, was evident from the jump, even on a 23-degree day. But as much as his troops were physically recharged, they were mentally sharper, too.

“They don’t take a break,” the coach said of his players. “They know what to do with their bodies and they know when we practice we practice hard. We conditioned twice this week.

“It was noticeable, and it wasn’t just noticeable in terms of physical rest,” Stiegelmeier added. “The mental grind of fall camp and then 11 weeks straight…these guys are unbelievable. It worked out just how it was supposed to.”

About the only thing the Jacks did wrong all day came early. After the defense forced a three-and-out on the opening series of the game, Jadon Janke made an ill-advised attempt to field a bouncing punt and muffed it, allowing Delaware to recover in Jacks territory. They turned it into a field goal and a 3-0 lead, but it was all Rabbits after that.

Gronowski busted off a 51-yard run, his longest of the season, to set up an Isaiah Davis touchdown run and it was 7-3. Then came a 6-play, 75-yard drive that ended with another Davis touchdown run, this one from 10 yards out. Davis had 104 yards on the day, and was a battering ram in doing it, running through arm tackles and over defenders.

An eight-play, 77-yard drive ended with a Gronowski 1-yard run, and while the Hens would add another field goal before half to make it 21-6, that did not change the momentum.

SDSU scored 21 points in the third to turn it into a full-fledged blowout, scoring on a 2-yard run from Amar Johnson, a Matthew Durance recovery of a botched punt snap in the end zone, and a 4-yard pass from Gronowski to Jaxon Janke.

Gronowski finished 11-of-15 for 131 yards through the air while rushing for a season-high 73 yards, as SDSU picked up 222 yards on the ground.

The Hens lost starting quarterback Nolan Henderson, one of the top passers in FCS, to a first-quarter injury, and while backup Ryan O’Connor played well in relief, Delaware was not able to do much against the No. 1 defense in the Valley.

They finished with 192 yards of offense and no touchdowns. Saiveon Williamson had 11 tackles and Jason Freeman nine to lead the defensive effort, while Reece Winkelman had two sacks and Caleb Sanders one. Delaware players and coaches said they’d be more prepared for SDSU’s physicality on the line of scrimmage than they were in their last meeting (SDSU’s 33-3 win in the 2021 spring semifinals), and perhaps they were. They still weren’t equipped to handle it.

“It was just the same old things,” Sanders said. “Having great playcalls by the coaches and going out there being physical and executing plays.”

Delaware quarterback recovering after serious injury

The game ended on a somber note, as O’Connor took a hit from SDSU’s Tucker Large with just over a minute left in the game that resulted in O’Connor’s head slamming hard into the turf. O’Connor was down for several minutes before leaving the field on a stretcher. Players from both teams were shaken up, and the officials and coaches from both teams agreed to end the game instead of playing the final 67 seconds.

Stiegelmeier’s first remarks in the postgame press conference were to express the team’s sympathies and well-wishes for O’Connor, and the Delaware football official Twitter account tweeted shortly after the game that O’Connor was “responsive and moving all of his extremities upon leaving the field and (was) being examined further.”

Due to that situation, Delaware players and coaches did not attend the postgame press conference and were not available for comment.