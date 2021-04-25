SDSU softball wraps up Summit League title with sweep

SDSU put the eight-run rule into effect with a three-run sixth inning. Allison Beaudry and Cylie Halvorson tallied run-scoring singles before Beaudry scored the game-ending run on an error.

Rozelyn Carrillo led the Jackrabbits' 12-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Masterson and Jocelyn Carrillo each collected a pair of hits.

Jackrabbits starter Grace Glanzer logged another complete game, striking out five and walking two.

Lauren Eamiguel notched all three hits for USD.

GAME 2: SDSU 10, SOUTH DAKOTA 2 (5 inn.)

South Dakota scored the first two runs of the game before the Jackrabbits stormed back with runs in bunches en route to a 10-2 victory in the series finale.

Jordyn Pender tripled in the first Coyote run in the top of the second inning and later scored on a passed ball.

As they have all season, the Jackrabbits quickly responded, tying the game at 2-all in the bottom of the second on a Masterson two-run shot off the scoreboard in left field. It was her fourth home run of the season.