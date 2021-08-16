SDSU standout Toscano nominated for Woman of the Year

South Dakota State women's golf standout Teresa Toscano has been selected as a Summit League nominee for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Toscano has advanced from the original 535 school nominees to 153 conference-level nominees. She is only one of two to be honored from The Summit League, joining North Dakota State track and field student-athlete Shelby Gunnells.

The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will now choose the Top 30 honorees - 10 from each division - from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in September. The selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, and the nine finalists will be announced this fall. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics then will choose the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Toscano became the Jackrabbits' second Summit League Women's Golfer of the Year honoree after a highly successful season that was highlighted by capturing the Summit League individual title. Additionally, she was named a Women's Golf Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-American.