SDSU survives scare, beats Northern Iowa

No. 1 South Dakota State clinched a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title on Saturday night with a 31-28 win over Northern Iowa at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t pretty. It was actually kind of lucky.

But it was a win, on the road, against a UNI team that had won three in a row and has long been a nemesis for SDSU in big games. Yes, the Jackrabbits blew a 28-14 lead. Yes, their offense disappeared down the stretch. Yes, kicker Hunter Dustman shanked a 34-yard field goal to win the game, only to be gifted another shot from eight yards closer thanks to a UNI penalty. None of that negates the fact that SDSU has won nine in a row, remains unbeaten against FCS competition, and with one regular season game remaining is a win away from clinching an outright Valley title and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Leading 20-14 at halftime, SDSU appeared to take control on Amar Johnson’s 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which gave them a 28-14 lead following a Mark Gronowski to Isaiah Davis pass for the conversion.

But the Jacks offense went into hibernation from there, while UNI quarterback Theo Day led the Panthers back. The former Michigan State Spartan fired a 21-yard strike to Logan Wolf to cut the lead to 28-21, and with 4:41 to go, his 2-yard touchdown run tied the score.

SDSU followed with a three-and-out, and with the way Day and the Panthers were rolling, it sure looked like UNI was primed to drive for the game-winning score. But Day was whipped to the ground on 3rd and 4 by Caleb Sanders, and Jadon Janke returned the ensuing punt 19 yards to give the Jacks prime field position. They drove to the UNI 17, where they called a timeout with :02 left for Dustman to send everyone home. He pulled his 34-yard attempt wide left, but UNI was flagged for illegally leaping on the attempt. That gave him another shot from 26, which he converted to end it.

Fitting that Janke and Sanders made those two key plays near the end, because they carried the Jacks through much of the game. Janke had four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown and 78 yards in punt returns, while Sanders had three sacks.

Jason Freeman had six tackles and a sack and Cale Reeder and Chase Norblade each had interceptions (both of which came on tipped passes).

Gronowski had a wobbly second half but finished 21-of-34 for 263 yards. Davis rushed for 105 yards and a score. Day was 16-of-30 for 270 yards.

UNI, 5-5, is off next week and will close the regular season at USD on Nov. 19.

SDSU returns home to face Illinois State next Saturday.