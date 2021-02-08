SDSU swept by North Dakota St.

The South Dakota State women's volleyball team fell to North Dakota State in straight sets 25-16,25-23, 25-22 Tuesday afternoon in Fargo, N.D.

The Jackrabbits fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in Summit League action, while North Dakota State improved 4-2, 2-2 Summit as it completed the series sweep over SDSU.

Crystal Burk recorded nine kills, 12 digs and a block, while Akeela Jefferson followed closely behind with eight kills and 12 digs. Hailee Blau posted seven kills and Carly Wedel dished 25 assists. Defensively, Tatum Pickar led with 17 digs, while Tori Thompson tied a career-best three blocks.

The Jacks took a 5-4 lead in the first set with a kill by Jefferson. The teams alternated points until it was tied 8-8. A pair of NDSU errors gave the Jackrabbits a 10-8 edge, but the Bison outscored SDSU 17-6 the rest of the way to win the first set.

North Dakota State held a 15-10 lead midway through the second when a Thompson block, Burk ace and an NDSU attack error put the Jackrabbits within two. The Bison went on a 7-4 run to maintain the lead at 21-16. A 6-1 run, capped off by back-to-back kills from Burk, tied the score at 23-23. NDSU scored the final two points to capture a 25-23 second set victory.