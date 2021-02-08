SDSU swept by North Dakota St.

The South Dakota State women's volleyball team fell to North Dakota State in straight sets 25-16,25-23, 25-22 Tuesday afternoon in Fargo, N.D.
The Jackrabbits fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in Summit League action, while North Dakota State improved 4-2, 2-2 Summit as it completed the series sweep over SDSU.
Crystal Burk recorded nine kills, 12 digs and a block, while Akeela Jefferson followed closely behind with eight kills and 12 digs. Hailee Blau posted seven kills and Carly Wedel dished 25 assists. Defensively, Tatum Pickar led with 17 digs, while Tori Thompson tied a career-best three blocks.
The Jacks took a 5-4 lead in the first set with a kill by Jefferson. The teams alternated points until it was tied 8-8. A pair of NDSU errors gave the Jackrabbits a 10-8 edge, but the Bison outscored SDSU 17-6 the rest of the way to win the first set.
North Dakota State held a 15-10 lead midway through the second when a Thompson block, Burk ace and an NDSU attack error put the Jackrabbits within two. The Bison went on a 7-4 run to maintain the lead at 21-16. A 6-1 run, capped off by back-to-back kills from Burk, tied the score at 23-23. NDSU scored the final two points to capture a 25-23 second set victory.
The Bison led throughout the final set as they held a 17-15 advantage. A 6-2 Jackrabbit run, including service aces by Jefferson and Andrews, along with kills from Wedel and Blau, gave State a 21-19 lead. North Dakota State closed the set on a 6-1 run of their own to complete the sweep with a 25-22 third set victory.
Game Notes
• South Dakota State is now 20-81 all time against North Dakota State
• Tori Thompson tied a career-best three blocks
• All five matches this season haven't gone more than three sets
Up Next
South Dakota State returns home to host Denver on Sunday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 15. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. inside Frost Arena.
SELLAND EARNS CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
South Dakota State University forward Myah Selland earned her fifth Summit League Player of the Week award of the season Monday after helping lead the nationally ranked Jackrabbits to a weekend sweep over rival South Dakota.
A redshirt junior from Letcher, Selland averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5 assists in the two victories. She scored a team-best 17 points and tied her career-high with nine assists in the Feb. 5 opener, then tallied another game-high with 26 points as SDSU rallied late the next night.
For the week, Selland shot 46.4 percent from the field (13 of 28) and 83.3 percent (15 of 18) from the free-throw line.
Also honored as the Summit League Female Athlete of the Month in both December and January, Selland is averaging a Summit League-best 19.2 points per game. She has scored at least 15 points in every game for the Jackrabbits, who lead the league with an 8-0 mark and are 15-2 overall.
Selland shared this week's honor with Western Illinois guard Grace Gilmore. Selland's five player of the week awards match Macy Miller's total during the 2017-18 season for the most by a Jackrabbit player and rank tied for third all-time in a season for Summit League women's basketball.
Currently ranked 23rd in the Associated Press poll, SDSU travels to Oral Roberts for games Saturday and Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. each day at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.