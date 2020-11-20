SDSU to induct eight into Hall of Fame

Three football players who went on to professional careers, record setters in baseball and basketball, two volleyball All-Americans and a three-sport trail blazer make up the 2020 class of the Jackrabbit Sports Hall of Fame at South Dakota State University.

The eight inductees represent the largest class in the 54-year history of the Jackrabbit Sports Hall of Fame and bring the roster of honorees to 103. On-campus recognition of the class is tentatively scheduled for April 10.

The eight inductees are:

• Lynn Boden, football;

• Rose (Ebnet) Henderson, volleyball;

• Steve Heiden, football;

• Billy McMacken, baseball:

• Kris Nelson, basketball/volleyball/softball;

• Shannon (Schlagel) Huber, basketball;

• Shauna (Sturm) Brockman, volleyball, and

• Zach Zenner, football.

Mines hoops games postponed