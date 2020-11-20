SDSU to induct eight into Hall of Fame

Three football players who went on to professional careers, record setters in baseball and basketball, two volleyball All-Americans and a three-sport trail blazer make up the 2020 class of the Jackrabbit Sports Hall of Fame at South Dakota State University.
The eight inductees represent the largest class in the 54-year history of the Jackrabbit Sports Hall of Fame and bring the roster of honorees to 103. On-campus recognition of the class is tentatively scheduled for April 10.
The eight inductees are:
• Lynn Boden, football;
• Rose (Ebnet) Henderson, volleyball;
• Steve Heiden, football;
• Billy McMacken, baseball:
• Kris Nelson, basketball/volleyball/softball;
• Shannon (Schlagel) Huber, basketball;
• Shauna (Sturm) Brockman, volleyball, and
• Zach Zenner, football.
Mines hoops games postponed
The South Dakota Mines men’s and women’s basketball games originally scheduled for this weekend in Colorado have been rescheduled for the first week in January.
The ‘Rockers were slated to open the 2020-21 season (and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play) Friday in Gunnison, Colorado, taking on the Western State Colorado Mountaineers and then go on to face the Fort Lewis College Skyhawks on Saturday in Durango, Colorado.
South Dakota Mines will now face Fort Lewis College on Sunday, Jan. 3 with a 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. doubleheader and then will challenge the Mountaineers on Tuesday, Jan. 5, in a 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. matchup.
The hoops season will now open the first weekend in December when the Hardrockers play host to Regis University on Friday, Dec. 4 (5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.) and the take on Colorado School of Mines on Saturday Dec. 5 (4 p.m. & 6 p.m.).
