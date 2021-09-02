SDSU to open at Colorado State

The two programs last met on Sept. 24, 1966, at SDSU's Coughlin-Alumni Stadium, with Colorado State pulling away for a 45-14 victory. CSU scored two early touchdowns before the Jackrabbits pulled to within 13-7 late in the first quarter on a 75-yard touchdown run by Tod Macik. The Rams countered by tallying the next 26 points, with the Jackrabbits scoring their final touchdown of the day on a 17-yard pass from Pat Durkin to Terry Sorensen.

Colorado State won the first-ever meeting between the two teams a year earlier, Nov. 6, 1965, in Fort Collins, with the Rams winning 52-20.

FOR OPENERS: Now in his 25th year as head coach, John Stiegelmeier has led SDSU to a 15-9 record in season openers. The Jackrabbits won each of their first seven season openers under Coach Stig, starting with a 17-7 victory at UC Davis in 1997.

PLAYING UP: South Dakota State will face a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent for the 11th time since moving to the Division I ranks. The Jackrabbits have compiled a 1-9 record against FBS foes, starting with a 44-17 setback at Iowa State in the 2008 season opener.

The Jackrabbits last played an FBS foe in the 2019 season opener at Minnesota, falling to the Golden Gophers, 28-21.

SDSU's lone win against an FBS opponent was a 41-38 win at Kansas in the 2015 season opener.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0