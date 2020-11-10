SDSU, USD to face UND, NDSU in non-league tilts

South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota will face off against North Dakota and North Dakota State in a three-day round-robin men's college basketball event at the Sanford Pentagon Dec. 10-12.
The CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase the four Dakota Division I teams in a non-conference play.
"Being back at the Sanford Pentagon, one of the premier off-campus venues in college basketball, is exciting," said South Dakota State head coach Eric Henderson. "This is yet another example of how great our partnership is with Sanford Health. During these unique times, creativity in scheduling is needed. We appreciate the collaboration of our fellow Dakota schools and the folks from the Pentagon to make this event a reality."
Midco Sports Network will broadcast all games. A limited number of tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. (MT) on Nov. 23 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $20 (all fees included) per game. For information on purchasing suites, contact Derek Sparks at derek.sparks@sanfordhealth.com or at 605-312-7900.
"This is unusual times with COVID to play non-league games against league opponents, but our goal is to get as many games in as possible as is the rest of the league," said South Dakota head coach Todd Lee. "It is obviously going to be great competition at a great facility in the Pentagon. These three teams are really good and we could possibly play them four times during the year with the conference tournament at the end of the season. It's also an opportunity to play three games in three days, which is similar to the conference tournament at the end of the season so that will also help us prepare."
Masks are required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door. The Sanford Pentagon will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.
"These four coaches came to us with an idea to help them find meaningful games. In a unique year of scheduling for all college basketball teams, we were eager to work with them to create a very unique, one-time event, that evokes memories of past NCC Holiday Tournaments," said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations at the Sanford Sports Complex." We are grateful to work with awesome university partners to give their athletes an opportunity to play close to home against their rivals on a neutral floor."
DAKOTA CLASSIC
All Times Mountain
Thursday, Dec. 10
4:30 p.m. - South Dakota vs. North Dakota
7 p.m. - South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State
Friday, Dec. 11
4:30 p.m. - North Dakota vs. South Dakota State
7 p.m. - North Dakota State vs. South Dakota
Saturday, Dec. 12
4:30 p.m. - North Dakota State vs. North Dakota
7 p.m. - South Dakota State vs. South Dakota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!