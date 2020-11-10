SDSU, USD to face UND, NDSU in non-league tilts

"Being back at the Sanford Pentagon, one of the premier off-campus venues in college basketball, is exciting," said South Dakota State head coach Eric Henderson. "This is yet another example of how great our partnership is with Sanford Health. During these unique times, creativity in scheduling is needed. We appreciate the collaboration of our fellow Dakota schools and the folks from the Pentagon to make this event a reality."

"This is unusual times with COVID to play non-league games against league opponents, but our goal is to get as many games in as possible as is the rest of the league," said South Dakota head coach Todd Lee. "It is obviously going to be great competition at a great facility in the Pentagon. These three teams are really good and we could possibly play them four times during the year with the conference tournament at the end of the season. It's also an opportunity to play three games in three days, which is similar to the conference tournament at the end of the season so that will also help us prepare."