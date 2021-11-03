SDSU, USD total 12 All-Summit League soccer selections

Seven members of the South Dakota State women's soccer team hauled in a total of 11 Summit League postseason honors, the conference office announced Wednesday. Jocelyn Tanner was named the Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year while Avery Murdzek took home Newcomer of the Year recognition.

Tanner was also tabbed an All-Summit League First Team selection along with teammates Maya Hansen (F) and Adalaide Kline (D). Three Jackrabbits - Murdzek (MF), Teani Arakawa (F) and Rachel Preston (D) - were placed on the league's second team.

Arakawa (F), along with twin sisters Avery (MF) and Laney Murdzek (MF), rounded out SDSU's honors with Summit League All-Newcomer Team recognition.

A Jackrabbit has claimed the Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year award in four of the last five seasons. Avery Murdzek is the third Jack in program history to be named a Freshman or Newcomer of the Year by the conference.

Fifth-year senior midfielder Alexis Mitchell highlighted a group of five University of South Dakota women’s soccer players named to the Summit League first or second teams announced Wednesday morning by the league office.

Mitchell was the lone Coyote representative on the all-Summit first team. Senior forward Jordan Centineo, fifth-year senior defender Abby Ostrem, sophomore defender Taylor Ravelo and fifth-year senior Emma Harkleroad were all named to the league’s second team. The Coyotes five all-Summit honors are the most the program’s received in a single season since joining the league in 2011.

South Dakota qualified for the Summit League Tournament for the second-straight year and third time in program history. USD is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will take on top-seeded Denver Thursday at 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time in Denver, Colorado.

