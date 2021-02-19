SDSU women beat NDSU; Jackrabbit men edge Bison

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tylee Irwin scored 17 of her career-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, Paiton Burckhard had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and No. 23 South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 86-78 on Friday night to extend its winning streak to 15 games.
South Dakota State took the lead for good during a 14-0 run in the first quarter — with six points from Tori Nelson. Irwin was 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth, including three 3-pointers, and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.
Myah Selland added 10 points and Nelson finished with eight for South Dakota State (18-2, 11-0 Summit League). Irwin was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line as the Jackrabbits hit 25 of 36.
Heaven Hamling scored 23 points with five 3-pointers for North Dakota State (14-5, 9-4). Emily Dietz added 15 points with five assists and Ryan Cobbins had 14 points and seven rebounds.
The two teams play each other again on Saturday as South Dakota State attempts to win its 12th straight in the series.
SCHEIERMAN LEADS S. DAKOTA ST. OVER N. DAKOTA ST. 68-67
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists and Charlie Easley made a 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds left as South Dakota State edged past North Dakota State 68-67 on Friday night.
Matt Dentlinger had 13 points for South Dakota State (13-5, 9-3 Summit League). Alex Arians added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Douglas Wilson, the Jackrabbits' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, had only 4 points (2 of 10).
After heading to the locker room at the half with a 40-34 lead, South Dakota State managed to hang on for the one-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Jackrabbits' 28 second-half points marked a season low for the team.
Sam Griesel had 17 points for the Bison (11-10, 11-5). Rocky Kreuser added 13 points. Tyree Eady had 13 points.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 77-75 on Dec. 10.