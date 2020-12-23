SDSU women top UNI for fourth straight win

The South Dakota State women's basketball team concluded the non-conference portion of its schedule with its fourth straight victory, 74-63 over Northern Iowa Wednesday afternoon.

The Jacks, now 7-2, shot 43.9 percent from the field, outscored UNI 38-20 in the paint and scored 20 points off turnovers.

"Well that was an important win for us to finish off our non-conference schedule," SDSU head coach Aaron Johnson said. "I feel really good about today's game. I feel really good about our first nine games of the season. We played really good competition, I thought. To go 7-2 was really impressive for our team. I'm just really proud of them. I really like the effort they put into the entire non-conference schedule."

Individually, Tori Nelson finished with 18 points while Myah Selland followed with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists. Tylee Irwin and Paiton Burckhard each scored 12 points and combined for 10 rebounds. Lindsey Theuninck finished with 10 points, four rebounds and a team-best five assists. Regan Nesheim came off the bench, scoring five points and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.