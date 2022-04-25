SDSU's Baylor Scheierman enters transfer portal

The transfer portal finally got to the Jackrabbits. Baylor Scheierman, who has entered the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, has entered the portal, both he and South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson confirmed Monday.

The deadline to enter the portal is May 1. The deadline to withdraw as an early entrant in the draft is June 1. That gives Scheierman, a 6-foot-6 guard, a little more than a month to field offers before deciding on whether to stay in the draft. Scheierman, who’s been working out in Atlanta, called Henderson to inform him of his decision before it went public.

“It’s disappointing, but I totally understand,” Henderson said. “At the end of the day, this is where we’re at in college athletics. It’s an ever-changing landscape, and to blame the kids would be wrong. I’m not mad at Baylor at all. He wants to play this game for a really long time and make money doing it and so he wants to explore all of his options. Staying in the NBA Draft was always Baylor's No. 1 priority and that continues to be the case."

Due mostly to their success as a program and devoted fan base, South Dakota State’s basketball team has had more luck than most mid-major schools in keeping their best players from testing the waters of the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows players a one-time ‘free’ transfer without the previous penalty of having to sit out a year.

South Dakota, Omaha, North Dakota, Western Illinois – well, pretty much all of the Summit League’s men’s teams – have seen elite players choose to test the portal waters. And even before the new rules, the Summit League and other mid-major conferences saw their rosters poached by the graduate transfer rule, which allowed players to transfer with immediate eligibility if they’d earned their degree.

That was the rule that allowed Matt Mooney to leave USD for Texas Tech, while former Jackrabbit star Mike Daum, in the same class as Mooney, chose to stay at SDSU for his senior year. Mooney played in the national championship game and later in the NBA. Daum’s senior year ended in the NIT and his pro career has been limited to overseas.

(Then again, John Konchar of Fort Wayne, another Summit Leaguer from that class, resisted the portal, stayed with the Mastodons for four years and is now in his third NBA season.)

It was perhaps with those situations in mind that Scheierman made this choice. Scheierman, who politely declined an interview request on Monday, was the best player in the Summit League this past year, and it wasn’t particularly close.

He averaged 16.2 points per game, shot better than 50 percent from the floor and 47 percent from 3-point range, and led the league in rebounds and assists.

He’s a 6-foot-6 guard who was a record-setting quarterback in high school, he has a high basketball IQ, is a model teammate and student. It’s possible that whatever feedback Scheierman got from scouts, agents and others in Atlanta, where he’s working out in preparation of the draft, indicated there wasn’t much left for him to prove at the mid-major level.

Taking on the challenge of a full season against major conference competition will be Scheierman’s opportunity to prove he’s NBA caliber.

Another factor that could be in play is NIL (name, image, likeness) opportunities. Athletes across the country are signing endorsement deals that become more and more lucrative every day. It’s possible that a bigger market could mean better NIL options.

As for the Jacks, the departure is no doubt a huge blow.

With Wisconsin transfer Matthew Mors having just come on board, SDSU was bound to field a loaded roster in 2022-23, one that likely would’ve dominated the Summit League similarly to this past year, in which they won 30 games, went undefeated in conference play and reached the NCAA tournament. They’ll still be in good shape even without Scheierman, as Mors joins a roster that returns starters Zeke Mayo, Alex Arians, Charlie Easley, Luke Appel and Matt Dentlinger, among others.

With a scholarship open the Jacks will explore the transfer portal, but Henderson said they’re always monitoring it, anyway, so there won’t be a renewed focus on finding Scheierman’s replacement.

“We’re gonna worry about the guys that are in our program,” Henderson said. “We feel very confident in the group we have.”

For SDSU and the rest of the Summit League and beyond, it’s another reminder of the new reality for mid-major and sub-Division I schools. There’s always going to be a fear going forward that if a player finds enough success, they’ll soon be poached by a higher level program, and the exposure and NIL opportunities that would offer.

