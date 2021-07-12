SDSU's Genant, Backhaus named academic All-Americans

South Dakota State University offensive lineman Wes Genant earned his third career selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I Football Team, and linebacker Logan Backhaus also earned a spot on the honor squad, announced Monday.

Genant, a senior from Parkston, was honored on the first team with a 3.89 grade-point average as a biochemistry and pre-medicine major. The Jackrabbits' starting center in all 10 games in the team's run to the Football Championship Subdivision national championship game during the 2020-21 campaign, Genant also was a first-team selection in 2018 after earning second-team recognition in 2017. He redshirted during the 2019 season while recovering from injury.

Backhaus, a senior from Spirit Lake, Iowa, holds a 3.65 grade-point average in human biology and ranked second on the team with 72 tackles during the recently completed spring season. He posted a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss, also contributing two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.