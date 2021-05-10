SDSU's Glanzer claims 3rd Pitcher of the Week award

For the third time this season, South Dakota State's Grace Glanzer has claimed the Summit League Pitcher of the Week Award, league officials announced Monday.

A returning freshman from Sioux Falls, Glanzer closed out the regular season by pitching 12 shutout innings over two starts in a weekend home series against North Dakota State. In her May 7 start, Glanzer carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before finishing with a one-hit shutout. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

In her final appearance of the regular season on May 8, Glanzer worked the first five innings, again blanking the Bison while surrendering three hits and striking out three. She improved to 16-3 on the season and lowered her earned run average to 1.86.

Glanzer also received the award March 8 and April 19, joining teammate Tori Kniesche as a three-time pitcher of the week honoree during the 2021 season.