SDSU's Greenfield secures MVFC award

South Dakota State right tackle Garret Greenfield was honored Monday as Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week after helping lead the Jackrabbits to a shutout victory over Indiana State to kick off league play.
In the Sept. 25 game, Greenfield graded at 92% with six knockdown blocks and no pressures, hits on the quarterbacks or sacks as the Jackrabbits prevailed 44-0. South Dakota State racked up 517 yards on only 59 plays for an average gain of 8.8 yards per play. The Jackrabbits rushed for 224 yards in the contest and did not allow a sack.
Through three games this season, the Jackrabbits lead the conference in total offense (514.3 yards per game) and scoring offense (46.0 points per game), and have not allowed a quarterback sack.
A junior from Rock Valley, Iowa, Greenfield is the second Jackrabbit offensive player honored by the MVFC this week. SDSU running back Pierre Strong, Jr., was announced earlier as the MVFC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 150 yards and throwing a touchdown pass against Indiana State. It marks the third weekly award of his career for Greenfield, who earned the selection twice during the 2020-21 spring season.
South Dakota State, ranked second in the Stats Perform media poll and third by the Football Championship Subdivision coaches, hosts Dixie State in the 54th Beef Bowl Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
SDSU SOCCER SWEEPS SUMMIT LEAGUE HONORS
South Dakota State swept week six conference honors as Jocelyn Tanner and Eden Brooker were named the TicketSmarter Summit League Women's Soccer Defensive and Offensive Players of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Monday.
Tanner made three saves to secure her third consecutive shutout Monday against Air Force, including a point-blank save in the 41st minute to preserve the clean sheet. The Jackrabbits have not allowed a goal in over 335 minutes of game action.
The sophomore goalkeeper entered the season with zero career shutouts and already has four this season. This marked Tanner's first-career weekly honor.
Brooker tallied the game-winner in SDSU's victory over the Falcons in the 69th minute with a beautiful finish to secure her third-career weekly honor.
The senior midfielder now has two goals and six points on the season. Brooker has delivered when needed with six of her seven career goals serving as a game-winner.
South Dakota State opens Summit League Play this weekend has it hosts Western Illinois Friday at 6 p.m. and St. Thomas Sunday at 1 p.m.