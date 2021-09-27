SDSU's Greenfield secures MVFC award

South Dakota State right tackle Garret Greenfield was honored Monday as Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week after helping lead the Jackrabbits to a shutout victory over Indiana State to kick off league play.

In the Sept. 25 game, Greenfield graded at 92% with six knockdown blocks and no pressures, hits on the quarterbacks or sacks as the Jackrabbits prevailed 44-0. South Dakota State racked up 517 yards on only 59 plays for an average gain of 8.8 yards per play. The Jackrabbits rushed for 224 yards in the contest and did not allow a sack.

Through three games this season, the Jackrabbits lead the conference in total offense (514.3 yards per game) and scoring offense (46.0 points per game), and have not allowed a quarterback sack.

A junior from Rock Valley, Iowa, Greenfield is the second Jackrabbit offensive player honored by the MVFC this week. SDSU running back Pierre Strong, Jr., was announced earlier as the MVFC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 150 yards and throwing a touchdown pass against Indiana State. It marks the third weekly award of his career for Greenfield, who earned the selection twice during the 2020-21 spring season.