SDSU's Hansen tabbed Summit League Offensive Player of the Week

Maya Hansen has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Hansen tallied eight points in two games on the opening weekend of the season to earn the second weekly honor of her career.

"I'm happy for Maya," head coach Brock Thompson said. "She's a dynamic player and can score in a variety of ways, fans saw that this weekend. Not only that, but she set up her teammates for a couple of goals. Our team views these weekly honors as a successful weekend for the team, and I think Maya would be the first one to tell you that and credit her teammates for their performance on the weekend."

Hansen netted three goals and recorded two assists in a pair of Jackrabbits wins against Augustana and UTRGV. The junior opened her season with two goals on a game-high six shots in a 4-1 victory Friday against the Vikings, her second-career multi-goal game.

The Savage, Minnesota native scored once and assisted on SDSU's two other goals in a 3-1 win Sunday against UTRGV.

Hansen now has 42 career points (17 goals, eight assists) in 41 matches played.

SDSU travels to the Aloha State for a trio of matches over the upcoming week. The Jacks will take on Idaho in Oahu, Hawaii on Friday, August 27 at 8:30 p.m. Mountain Time and will also square off against Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific on the week-long road trip.

