SDSU's Pierre Strong Jr., Chris Oladokun drafted into NFL

Pierre Strong is a Patriot.

The running back from South Dakota State was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 127th overall pick by New England. He’s the third Jackrabbit to be picked in the draft since 2018, joining tight end Dallas Goedert (second round by the Eagles in 2018) and cornerback Jordan Brown (seventh round by the Bengals in 2019).

Strong joins a team that, of course, has been the premier franchise in the NFL since the turn of the century, with multiple Super Bowl titles under legendary coach Bill Belichick. New England went 10-7 last year. Their top rushers were Damien Harris (929 yards, 15 touchdowns) and Rhamondre Stevenson (606 yards, five touchdowns), both of whom are still on the roster.

Harris is entering the final year of his contract, while James White, a veteran third down back, is coming off an injury that limited him to three games last year. Strong will be joining a room with talent and experience, but where he should have a chance to contribute, if not right away then in the near future.

Immediate reaction to the pick was positive.

Chris Simms, a former NFL quarterback and now analyst for NBC Sports, tweeted, "Love the Pierre Strong pick by the Patriots. One of the fastest most explosive RBs in the draft. Has big time big play potential."

Wrote ESPN Draft analyst Matt Miller: "The Patriots steal my guy Pierre Strong Jr. No, he's not very big, but he plays with big-time JUICE. Slasher off-tackle who can work into a rotation."

A 5-foot-11, 207-pounder from Little Rock, Arkansas, Strong led the FCS in rushing with 1,686 yards this past season, his third 1,000-yard campaign while with the Jackrabbits.

In his four seasons in Brookings, Strong rushed for 4,527 yards and 40 touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per carry while also catching 62 passes and throwing six touchdown passes.

A three-time All-American and three-time all-conference selection, Strong was already on the radar of NFL teams after completing his fourth season with SDSU in December, but improved his stock at the NFL Combine in the spring when he was clocked at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Strong is the 30th player in Jackrabbit football history to be taken in the NFL Draft, but just the fourth to go in the first four rounds.

Strong was the fifth FCS player taken in this year's draft and one of several from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Chris Oladokun parlayed one spectacular season at South Dakota State into the NFL.

The 24-year-old grad transfer, who played one season for the Jackrabbits, was taken in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Oladokun came to SDSU late last spring after starting quarterback Mark Gronowski suffered a season-ending injury in the spring season national championship. Oladokun stepped in with one year of eligibility remaining and guided the Jacks to an 11-4 record and the FCS semifinals. He completed 62 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Oladokun began his career at South Florida where he spent time as the starter before transferring to Samford. He had success there before losing the starting job, eventually coming to SDSU for the 2021 season.

He made his SDSU debut in the season opener against Colorado State, and he led the Jacks to a 42-23 rout of the Rams for just the second win over an FBS team in program history, completing 18-of-28 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score.

By year’s end, he was not only one of the top quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but had established himself as one of SDSU’s leaders and most well-liked players despite spending less than a full year in the program.

“Chris is a special guy and for him to impact our program, not just on the field but off the field, in that short amount of time, really says something special about him,” said Jacks coach John Stiegelmeier prior to the draft. “I really hope he gets a shot. Because if he does, he’ll give it everything he’s got and make any team happy they have him.”

Oladokun was the second Jackrabbit taken on Saturday, after running back Pierre Strong went in the fourth round to New England. They are the 30th and 31st SDSU alums to be taken in the draft. It’s the first time SDSU has had two players taken in the same draft since it has been a seven-round draft.

Offensive linemen Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa and Cole Strange of Chattanooga each went in the first round (Strange to New England), while the Packers took NDSU wide receiver Christian Watson in the second round. Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson also went in the second round, to Atlanta.

After Strong went to the Pats at 127, NDSU offensive lineman Cordell Volson went nine picks later to the Bengals. North Dakota tackle Matt Waletzko was taken by Dallas in the fifth round.

