Second-half burst, free throws power Stevens girls to season-opening win over Douglas

Macey Wathen said after Monday night’s game that she and her teammates are getting adjusted to simply playing basketball again.

The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team, a significantly new-look squad this year after graduating six seniors in the spring, shook off a rusty first-half shooting performance and overly-aggressive defense to outscore Douglas 34-8 in the second half and end up with a 71-29 blowout win in their season opener at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

“We’ve had some injured and some sick (players), so we’re just getting healthy and getting back into the groove of things,” Wathen said. “We just started the second half like it was 0-0. Nobody had any fouls on the board, so we just knew we still had to play aggressive defense but just be a little more smart and careful on our side.”

Wathen was one of three players who finished in double figures for the Raiders (1-0), scoring 13 points and adding eight rebounds. Sophomore Taaliyah Porter tallied a game-high 20 points on 7 of 15 shooting, dropping in two of Stevens’ four 3-pointers, and Gabbie Love chipped in 11 points. Halle Peterson snatched five of the Raiders’ 20 steals.

Stevens was also efficient at the free-throw line, sinking 31 of 35 shots to make up for its lackluster performance beyond the arc where it went 4 of 14.

“That is pretty nice. We have some good shooters,” Raiders head coach Adam Dannenbring said.

“We didn’t get a lot of 3s to fall tonight, but I know that’s in there too. We’re a work-in-progress, just like every other team, but I’m proud of our girls’ effort.”

Keana Walton went 3 of 9 from 3-point range for the Patriots (0-1) and ended with a team-high 12 points to record the only double-digit scoring total for her team. Rayna Johnson added five points for Douglas, which shot 14.6% from the floor and 6 of 12 from the charity stripe.

Free-throw shooting powered the Raiders in the first half as they struggled to find field goals, going 6 of 29 from the floor and not finding their first made shot until less than two minutes to play in the opening quarter. It was Love who notched their inaugural bucket, draining a corner 3, and broke the ice as Porter followed with a 3 of her own from the top of the key and a euro-step layup to help Stevens take a 15-10 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Raiders, aided by the double bonus, opened the second period on an 11-0 run and knocked down the first six points of the run with a 6-for-6 free-throw mark to build a double-digit advantage up 21-10, which stretched out to 27-10 on a corner 3 from Hailey Oswald and a fastbreak layup by Wathen.

Walton drilled a pair 3s in the second quarter to keep her squad in the contest, but the Patriots failed to take much advantage of their double-bonus opportunity, hitting just 5 of 10 free throws in the first half.

Stevens conversely sank 9 of 12 free throws down the stretch before halftime to hold a 37-21 halftime lead at intermission.

“First game we were super aggressive,” Dannenbring said. “And the referees are nervous too and they’re going to call what they see, and there’s nothing you can do about it except adjust to it quicker than what we did.”

The Raiders adjusted quickly to begin the second half, however, scoring on their first possession of the third quarter on a Love midrange jumper, which sparked a 7-0 run to stretch their lead above 20 at 44-21.

Porter started heating up and drilled two buckets, one from deep, on an 11-0 run to close out the third quarter. She then poured in two baskets and a pair of free throws on three straight possessions early in the fourth as the run increased to a 21-0 stretch and the margin did the same at 67-26. Porter, who finished with 11 of her game-high points on the run, was soon subbed out along with her fellow starters.

“I think we played a little bit better defense without fouling,” Dannenbring said of the second half. “We were super aggressive to start the game and we got into foul trouble. It slowed the game down and we weren’t able to transition. It was the No. 1 thing on the board today, just play defense without fouling, and we didn’t do a very good job of that in the first half, much better in the second half.”

Stevens hosts Pierre on Friday and Aberdeen Central on Saturday, while Douglas hosts Rapid City Christian on Saturday.