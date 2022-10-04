Second-half effort leads Stevens boys past Pierre to open State

The No. 2 Rapid City Stevens boys started slow against Pierre T.F. Riggs to open the Class AA State Tournament on Tuesday evening at Sioux Park.

The No. 11 Governors took a 1-0 lead on a free kick by Rylan Derry in the ninth minute, before the Raiders tied it up at 1-1 on a Zach Williams penalty kick in the 24th minute.

In the second half however, Stevens stepped up and took control of the game when Trenton Policky scored the go-ahead goal on an assist by Luther Bushing in the 54th minute.

The Raiders went on to claim a 3-1 victory to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

“We just came out with a different intensity,” Policky said of Stevens’ second-half effort. “We wanted the ball more, we won 50/50s, we took up more space and found the ball through into the back of the net.”

Stevens out-shot Pierre 22-16 in the match and 14-8 in the second half, behind a stronger effort in the midfield. The Raiders finished the night with 14 shots on frame compared to 10 for the Governors.

Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said the coaching staff made a few adjustments at halftime and that the team responded well to the challenge.

“We had just noticed we weren’t doing quite what we wanted to in the midfield,” Fierro said. “So we talked to our midfielders, and I’m not going to tell you what we said but we asked them to do things differently and it opened things up for us.”

Policky’s goal helped turn the tide for Stevens after it regained a grip on possession and found better looks at the net.

“I saw Luther dribbling down and he crossed it then I saw Gabe and Pierre’s center back going in and saw it going past them,” Policky said. “Then it was just me and the net so I just had to get my head over it and finish it.”

The freshman started the season on the junior varsity squad but has stepped up in the last two matches to play a crucial role for the Raiders at the varsity level.

Policky scored his first goal last Thursday in a win over Spearfish.

“He’s just a workhorse. He doesn’t stop running,” Fierro said. “He knows soccer, has a high soccer IQ and knows where he’s supposed. He got a few passes tonight and took advantage of it.”

Stevens added one more goal of insurance in the 68th minute when Miles Cutler collected a ball off a defender in the box and pushed it to the far post to give his team a 3-1 lead and seal its fate.

Despite the win, Fierro wants to see more from his team in their second-round matchup with No. 3 Sioux Falls Jefferson (9-3-1).

The Raiders dropped a 5-2 decision to the Cavaliers on Aug. 27 at Dakota Fields.

“We want to see composure, focus and confidence out of them,” Fierro said. “We know that we want to play our game and brand of soccer because we are tough to beat when we do.”

Stevens travels to Jefferson on Saturday with the time and location of the match yet to be announced.