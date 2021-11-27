Second half powers SD Mines men to win over MSU Billings

Four different players reached double-digit scoring as South Dakota Mines used a 32-18 second-half scoring advantage to beat Montana State University Billings 60-51 Saturday on the road in their final non-conference game of the season.

Brevin Walter scored a team-high 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting and five 3-pointers, while Alejandro Rama tallied 12 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Keagan Smith and Kolten Mortensen added 10 points apiece for the Hardrockers (2-4).

SD Mines shot 41% from the floor and went 11-of-31 on 3-points. It committed 21 turnovers and tallied six steals.

The Hardrockers open RMAC play Dec. 2 against Colorado Mines in Golden, Colorado.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0