COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Second half powers SD Mines men to win over MSU Billings

SD Mines logo

Four different players reached double-digit scoring as South Dakota Mines used a 32-18 second-half scoring advantage to beat Montana State University Billings 60-51 Saturday on the road in their final non-conference game of the season.

Brevin Walter scored a team-high 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting and five 3-pointers, while Alejandro Rama tallied 12 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Keagan Smith and Kolten Mortensen added 10 points apiece for the Hardrockers (2-4).

SD Mines shot 41% from the floor and went 11-of-31 on 3-points. It committed 21 turnovers and tallied six steals.

The Hardrockers open RMAC play Dec. 2 against Colorado Mines in Golden, Colorado. 

