Second inmate escapes from Rapid City Community work center

A minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status.

Inmate Keith Apple left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization this evening. He is the second inmate to escape from the facility this weekend.

Apple, age 28, is Native American. He is 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Apple is serving two concurrent 5-year sentences with 2 years suspended on each for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Pennington County.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

If you see Apple or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

