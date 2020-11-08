 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second inmate escapes from Rapid City Community work center
alert top story

Second inmate escapes from Rapid City Community work center

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
InmateKeithApple.jpg

Keith Apple

A minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status.

Inmate Keith Apple left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization this evening. He is the second inmate to escape from the facility this weekend.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Apple, age 28, is Native American. He is 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Apple is serving two concurrent 5-year sentences with 2 years suspended on each for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Pennington County.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

If you see Apple or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Nov. 8

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News