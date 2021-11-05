Second period propels Sabres to 4-2 win over Butte

The Badlands Sabres trailed 1-0 after the first period, but a 3-goal second period gave them a big enough lead to hold off the Butte Cobras 4-2 in the Roosevelt Ice Arena in Rapid City Friday night.

Butte took the lead with about 14 minutes left in the first period. A defensive breakdown gave the Cobras a chance that Sabre goalie Maxim Currie couldn't stop. That would be the last goal Currie allowed until late in the third period. That even included killing a 5-on-3 power play in the first period.

It was a remarkably clean game Friday as the Sabres were called for four infractions and the Cobras were only sent to the penalty box once.

The Sabres couldn't find the net in the first period, but Zach Vockler scored on the rebound after a Lucas Viskovicz shot from the blue line early in the second period. The second Badlands goal came bout 10 minutes later when Hunter Fischbach scored on an assist by Denim Young and Levi Knight. The third goal in the second period came with less than a minute on the clock. Derrick Brown scored with an assist from Vockler and Seth Stock.

The Sabres took a 4-1 lead just over a minute into the third period when Cole Sykes scored on an assist from Young.

The Cobras scored a late goal but Badlands held on for the 4-2 win. Currie had 39 saves, including 14 in the third period to protect the lead. All six goals in the game came at full strength.

The win improved the Sabres' record to 4-7-1 and the Cobras fell to 5-9-1.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0