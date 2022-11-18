Second period sinks Sabres in loss to Sheridan

Three second-period goals propelled the Sheridan Hawks past the Badlands Sabres with a 8-4 win Friday night at the Whitney Rink in the M&M Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The Hawks entered the final period up 4-1, but the Sabres pushed back and cut their deficit to 5-4 with less than 10 minutes to play.

Sheridan added three insurance goals in the final six minutes to secure the lopsided home victory.

Badlands fell to 5-10-3 on the season with its third straight loss, while Sheridan improved to 9-8-1.

The Hawks outshot the Sabres 39-38 in the contest and 18-8 in the pivotal second period. Goalie Jack Wood locked up the win with 34 saves in a complete game of action.

Zach Broxterman suffered the loss between the pipes and saved 36 of 44 shots in 60 minutes of work.

Both teams finished 0 for 4 on power plays. Badlands sent six players to the box for 23 minutes and Sheridan sent five players in for 10 minutes.

Dawson Wirth, Izaiah Phillips, Kennan Howard and Carter Johnson recorded goals for the Sabres. Logan Powers recorded a pair of assists, while Tyson Dunbar, Johnson and Jack Walter each finished with one assist.

Josh Humphries and Caleb Murray led the way for the Hawks with two goals and one assist each. Teejay Torgrimson, Ryan McKenna, Danny Shelden and McCaffrey Billings each tallied one goal.

McKenna and Norling Parker added a pair of assists, while Wyatt Noble, Tie Schumacher, Dalton Thomas and McCaffery added one.

The Sabres return to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Hawks at the Whitney Rink in the M&M Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.