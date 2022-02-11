Second period surge leads Gillette past Sabres

The Gillette Wild scored seven unanswered goals en route to a 7-1 win over the Badlands Sabres at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

Gillette outshot the Sabres 55-22 in the contest and 37-9 in the final two periods.

The second period ultimately proved the difference in the game as the Wild outshot the Sabres 24-6 and netted four goals in the frame.

“I was happy with the way we came out, but the second period has been an Achilles' heel for us all year,” head coach Brendan Hodge said. “I don’t know what exactly it is, but it’s been hurting us quite a bit and we are going to learn because we are a very young team.”

Several key pieces of the Sabres attack missed action on Friday due to either injury or suspension due to last weekend's game against the Yellowstone Quake. Hunter Fischbach, Reid Murray, Braden Ridnour and Cade Hesse all sat out Friday night.

Hodge hopes to get back to full strength in time to make a playoff push over the next few weeks.

“Health on our side is a big thing right now and hopefully we can get that here in the next week or so,” he said.

Badlands struck first in the opening period when Zach Vockler netted a rebound off an assist from Kael Delzer and Carter Johnson at 4:15 of the opening period to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.

But the Wild answered when Tucker Lien scored the equalizer at 5:28 on assists from Caleb Sanborn and Nate Fanning. Gillette claimed a 2-1 lead at 19:19 in the first when Carson Kuche pushed one past the goalie on assists from Brock Trboyevich and Sky Solig.

The Wild continued to pour it on in the second period with a goal 40 seconds in to extend the lead to 3-1. And Gillette added three more in the final three minutes of the middle from to jump ahead 6-1 at the second intermission.

The Sabres replaced Maxim Currie in goal for the final period and elected for Zach Broxterman as the goaltender for the third period. Currie saved 36 of 42 shots in 40 minutes and Broxterman saved 12 of 13 shots in the last 20 minutes.

Hodge thought Broxterman provided a spark in the final frame but said Currie will start for the Sabres on Saturday at Gillette.

“I thought Zach played great and Max played awesome,” Hodge said. “This was definitely not Max’s fault tonight. He has been there all year battling his butt off for us. I have nothing but respect for him. He has been there as the backbone for us all year.”

The Sabres fell to 17-22-2 on the season and find themselves in fifth place in the Frontier Division of the NA3HL with 36 points.

The top four teams in each division advance to the playoffs, and the Great Falls Americans currently hold a nine-point advantage over the Sabres.

“This time of the year you just have to keep battling,” Hodge said. “We are in a playoff spot right now. For a young team we just need to shore some things up and get ready for that playoff push.”

The Sabres return to the ice against the Wild at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette, Wyoming.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.