Second quarter shooting leads BHSU women to lopsided win at SD Mines

The Black Hills State women did not attempt a 3-pointer in the first quarter in a game that started close against rival South Dakota Mines.

The Yellow Jackets led 14-12 after one period, but caught fire from beyond the arc in the second. They shot 100% from 3 in the frame, on 6 of 6 shooting, to push their lead to 29 points at the half and seize control of the game.

Black Hills State went on to claim a 72-42 victory over the Hardrockers in Monday night’s non-conference BasketBrawl matchup between RMAC foes.

“They just kind of figured it out,” BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. “We didn’t start the game with any kind of urgency. We tried to mix it up defensively and that kind of wrapped them up.”

Mines (0-6) entered the game with noticeable intensity on the defensive end. The Hardrockers forced six turnovers in the first 10 minutes of play and scored four points off turnovers.

The strong start enabled Mines to keep the game within reach and it trailed 14-12 after one quarter of play.

BHSU (5-1) flipped the script in the second quarter, as Hardrockers turned it over seven times leading to 22 points for the Yellow Jackets.

“Their shooters came out on fire in that second quarter,” Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said. “That was a big emphasis for us, trying to take away their 3s. But they got going in transition, off some of our turnovers, and we just didn't get matched up so credit to them.”

Ellie Moore, a graduate transfer from University of Colorado - Colorado Springs, recorded her first start at BHSU Friday night and played a big role in the game.

She totaled 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals in her first start as a Yellow Jacket.

“It's always nice to know that your coaches are confident in you,” Moore said. “It's always great to start off like we did and get them down early, so we can get as many people in as we can. That always makes for a good team win.”

Danica Kocer led the way for BHSU with 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting, but got off to a slow start.

The senior guard finished the first quarter without a point and responded with 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting from the field and 3 of 3 shooting from 3 in the second period.

“It kind of takes her a while because she’s an old lady, but she’s just so great,” Nore said. “She’s honestly as tough mentally as anybody and she did a great job.”

BHSU shot 45.3% from the field and 64.3% from 3 on 9 of 14 shooting. Mines finished 32.7% from the field and 21.7% from 3.

Bailey Johnson and Madelyn Heiser led the way for the Hardrockers with 12 points each.

Kocer (16), Niki Van Wyk (12), Morgan Hammerbeck (11) and Moore (10) all finished in double-figures for BHSU.

The Yellow Jackets held a slim advantage on the boards as they outrebounded the Hardrockers 31-28.

BHSU finished the contest with 15 turnovers and Mines turned it over 25 times. The Yellow Jackets racked up 21 steals.

In the opening quarter the two squads battled for the upper hand. The lead changed four times in the frame and the score was tied twice, before BHSU carried a 14-12 advantage into the second.

BHSU opened the second quarter with a 15-2 run in 3 minutes, 6 seconds to take a 29-14 lead with 6:20 left in the first half. The Yellow Jackets kept their foot on the gas and made all six of their 3-point attempts in the period to take a 48-19 lead into the break.

After the lopsided second quarter, Black Hills State cruised to a 72-42 road win in the rivalry showdown.

Mines returns to action Friday against UC-Colorado Springs at the King Center and hopes to get over the hump as RMAC play begins.

“Now we’ve just got to figure out how to put all 40 minutes together but I’m proud of their fight (tonight),” Jacobson said.

BHSU returns to the floor Friday against Regis University in RMAC play at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.