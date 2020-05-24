Second RapidRide driver tests positve for coronavirus

A second driver with the City's Rapid Transit System (RTS) has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The driver's last RTS shift was Saturday, May 16. The driver did not work last week after developing a gastro-intestinal condition. He sought medical attention and was tested for the COVID-19 virus last Wednesday (May 20). The employee was notified of the positive test and alerted his RTS supervisor Saturday evening (May 23).
Earlier today, RTS officials alerted the South Dakota Department of Health of the positive test and have contacted other RTS employees who may have had contact with the driver. The employees are being asked to monitor for COVID symptoms and to follow protocols for staying home from work and seeking medical advice if they develop COVID-like symptoms or any other health condition.
"Transit officials indicate the driver used a face mask while working and driving on the routes," said Mayor Steve Allender. "We want to assure the public that the driver practiced and followed social distancing, hand washing and disinfecting guidelines and protocols.
"We reached out to the Department of Health with the information. We are also sharing with the public the driver's time line and routes in the week prior to his leaving work so anyone who may have been on the driver's routes during the specific days and times can monitor for symptoms."
City officials indicate the employee drove RapidRide routes the week of May 11-16, prior to his absence. He did not drive in the Dial-a-Ride system and as indicated earlier, did not work after his May 16 shift.
Officials are providing the following time line of the driver's RapidRide shifts and routes for the period May 11-16:
DATE: TIME: ROUTE:
Monday, May 11 - 2:30-5:50 p.m. - Coolidge Route
Tuesday, May 12 - 2:30-5:30 p.m. - Jefferson Route
Wednesday, May 13 - 2:30-5:50 p.m. - Lincoln Route
Thursday, May 14 - 2:30-5:50 p.m. - Roosevelt Route
Friday, May 15 - 2:30-5:30 p.m. - Washington Route
Saturday, May 16 - 9:30 a.m.-5:10 p.m. - Jefferson Route
City officials do not plan to reduce or suspend RapidRide or Dial-a-Ride operations at the present time. Drivers will continue to follow social distancing and hygiene protocols, including the mandatory wearing of face masks.
On May 16, an RTS driver tested positive, remains self-quarantined and is not expected to return to service until early June.
