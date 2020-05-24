Second RapidRide driver tests positve for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A second driver with the City's Rapid Transit System (RTS) has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The driver's last RTS shift was Saturday, May 16. The driver did not work last week after developing a gastro-intestinal condition. He sought medical attention and was tested for the COVID-19 virus last Wednesday (May 20). The employee was notified of the positive test and alerted his RTS supervisor Saturday evening (May 23).

Earlier today, RTS officials alerted the South Dakota Department of Health of the positive test and have contacted other RTS employees who may have had contact with the driver. The employees are being asked to monitor for COVID symptoms and to follow protocols for staying home from work and seeking medical advice if they develop COVID-like symptoms or any other health condition.

"Transit officials indicate the driver used a face mask while working and driving on the routes," said Mayor Steve Allender. "We want to assure the public that the driver practiced and followed social distancing, hand washing and disinfecting guidelines and protocols.