Section of I-90 westbound closed due to semi crash
Section of I-90 westbound closed due to semi crash

A serious accident was reported on Interstate 90 before 6 a.m., Monday.

Westbound traffic between Exit 58 and 59 was closed while vehicles were cleared from the roadway and overpass. 

This story will be updated when more information is available.

