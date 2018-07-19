PIERRE | The state panel overseeing South Dakota public universities didn’t follow the open meeting law that agendas must be posted on the web page for state boards and commissions.
The violation occurred Wednesday and Thursday as the Board of Regents met in Sioux Falls and privately interviewed candidates for executive director. Board President Kevin Schieffer of Sioux Falls said Thursday morning he would proceed with more interviews while he researched the matter.
Abruptly halting the process and sending people home to wait for another meeting would cause too much grief, Schieffer said. He is a former U.S. attorney for South Dakota.
The regents have at least one other lawyer on the board, retired state Circuit Judge John Bastian of Belle Fourche.
The board posted its agenda for the meeting at Hilton Garden Inn South on the sdbor.edu site. But the agenda wasn’t on the statewide meetings site at boardsandcommissions.sd.gov. Dates and city were listed on the state site but the hotel wasn’t.
The Legislature voted in 2017 to require state boards and commissions to put their agendas, including specific locations of meetings, on the statewide site.
Gov. Dennis Daugaard supported the change in a step to improve public transparency. The same law also requires a state board or commission to post its agenda on the state site at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting. Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays don’t count toward the 72-hour minimum.
Other regents meetings during the past year have linked between the two sites. Schieffer said Thursday there wasn’t intent to exclude the public. Regents conducted interviews behind closed doors. The governor appoints regents.
They seek a replacement for Mike Rush, whose contract wasn’t renewed this summer. Rush made $378,813 in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Candidates also met with more than one dozen leaders from various constituent groups at the hotel.
Among them were South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn, Dakota State University President Jose-Marie Griffiths, Republican Sen. Jeff Partridge of Rapid City and Democratic Rep. Dan Ahlers of Dell Rapids.