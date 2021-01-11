Selland earns fourth weekly honor;men's games canceled

South Dakota State's Myah Selland was named the Summit League women's basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. This marks Selland's fourth time receiving the weekly honor this season and fifth in her career. Additionally, she was recently named Summit League Female Athlete of the Month for December.

Selland averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while adding two blocks and four steals to lead the Jackrabbits to a pair of Summit League wins over Western Illinois. She shot 53.3% from the field throughout the weekend and 85.7% from the free-throw line, while making a perfect 8 of 8 free throws in Saturday's contest.

In the first matchup against the Leathernecks, she recorded 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and tied a season-best two blocks. On Saturday, Jan. 9, Selland posted her fifth double-double of the season and seventh of her career as she tallied 11 rebounds and a career-high 29 points. Additionally, she tied season-highs of six assists and four steals in the contest.

South Dakota State faces its first Summit League road contest this season as it travels to take on Omaha on Friday. Selland enters the contest with 990 career points.

MEN'S GAMES AT OMAHA CANCELED