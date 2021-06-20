Sen. Castleberry selected for leadership programs

The Council of State Governments has selected State Senator Jessica Castleberry to serve as a team lead for the economic development committee for the State of South Dakota. The Council of State Governments conducts the Midwest Legislative Conference- a nonpartisan association of all legislators representing 11 states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin) and the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Sen. Castleberry will be reporting on our state’s challenges, proposals, and policies for economic development. This organization provides a forum for legislators to examine strategies for economic growth in individual Midwest states and the region as a whole.

The State Legislative Leaders Foundation has also chosen Sen. Castleberry for the prestigious Emerging Leaders Program. This national program is for first and second-term legislators who their peers have identified as future leaders. The State Legislative Leaders Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to professional development for our nation’s current and future state legislative leaders.