State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, withdrew a federal lawsuit Thursday against Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck that accused him of violating her First Amendment rights.

Frye-Mueller, who represents District 30, was removed from all committee assignments on Jan. 25 and suspended from the Senate on Jan. 26 following allegations of harassment towards a legislative staff member.

A Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion was formed Jan. 26 to investigate and conduct hearings on the allegations against Frye-Mueller.

Monday, Frye-Mueller filed the federal lawsuit against Schoenbeck alleging her First Amendment rights to free speech and participating in the political process were violated during the suspension.

Also on Monday, the Senate publicly released a redacted report filed against Frye-Mueller by a staff member of the Legislative Research Council. The allegations included harassing comments made by Frye-Mueller on the staff member's decision to vaccinate her infant and a graphic discussion about breastfeeding.

The select committee heard testimony Tuesday from the staff member behind closed doors followed by public testimony from Frye-Mueller and her husband, Mike Mueller, who was present in the staff member's office when the comments were made.

The committee filed a report with the Senate Wednesday unanimously stating the committee's belief that Frye-Mueller harassed the employee. The report recommended Frye-Mueller's censure, the lifting of her suspension, and to limit her interactions with legislative staff, interns and pages.

The Senate voted 33-1 Wednesday to accept the report and to implement the recommendations.

Frye-Mueller filed a Notice of Voluntary Withdraw of the lawsuit against Schoenbeck on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Pierre.

In a statement released Friday, Frye-Mueller said the dismissal of the lawsuit does not detract from her view that her rights were violated based on "unsubstantiated hearsay." She said future legal action may be necessary.

"The senator’s counsel is reviewing both the unauthorized actions of the Senate as a body, and Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, individually, in interfering with the Senator’s ability to fulfill her duties of office," the statement said.

"She was stripped of her committee assignments; her Senate email account was closed to thwart communicate on with her constituents; she was barred from introducing or guiding legislation in the face of fast-approaching legislative deadlines; and was prohibited from casting any votes on behalf of District 30."

The statement said Frye-Mueller "adamantly denies" the accusations against her.

Frye-Mueller said lifting her Senate suspension was a "hasty but nominal announcement to save face" and continued to claim the Senate had no authority to suspend her.

Schoenbeck has not reinstated Frye-Mueller to her previous committee assignments. She also claims the restriction on interacting with LRC staff "effectively hamstring her ability to steer legislation on behalf of District 30."

The Senate released a redacted transcript of the staff member's testimony. The 30-page document can be read within this story online at rapidcityjournal.com