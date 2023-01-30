Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller files federal lawsuit over suspension

State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, filed a federal lawsuit Monday against Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck alleging the Senate violated her First Amendment rights when she was suspended last week and stripped of her voting rights in the current legislative session.

Frye-Mueller was removed from her committee assignments on Wednesday and then suspended Thursday following allegations she made inappropriate remarks and harassed a Legislative Research Council staff member over vaccines and breastfeeding.

The lawsuit, filed in federal district court in Pierre, claims Frye-Mueller's suspension from the Senate violated her First Amendment rights and was done in retaliation. Frye-Mueller is being represented by former state Rep. Steven Haugaard, who ran unsuccessfully for governor against Gov. Kristi Noem in the 2022 Republican primary.

The lawsuit alleges Frye-Mueller "engaging in conversation with a Legislative Research Council staff member about both Legislative activity and person conversation" were activities protected by the First Amendment, "namely political speech and free speech."

Frye-Mueller and Haugaard allege Schoenbeck action of bringing her suspension to a vote of the full Senate before a hearing was completed "deprived" Frye-Mueller's "rights or privileges secured by the Constitution" and "restricted" her "expression because of its message, ideas, subject matter, or its content."

The lawsuit points out that Frye-Mueller's suspension prior to a hearing prohibits her from carrying out her duties as a duly elected state senator. It says preventing Frye-Mueller from "serving in her official capacity deprives the citizens of South Dakota District 30 from their representation in the South Dakota Senate."

The lawsuit seeks for the federal court system to intervene and assume jurisdiction over the suspension. Frye-Mueller requests the court to declare "that banning Frye-Mueller from her Senate duties violates" her First Amendment right to free speech and to order her immediate reinstatement to the Senate.

The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion met for the first time Monday to discuss the allegations against Frye-Mueller. The committee is expected to finish their meetings by the end of this week and provide a full report to the Senate with recommendations by the end of next week.

Detailed report released

The Senate also released Monday a partially-redacted report from the LRC staff member with more details on Frye-Mueller's conduct. The report included allegations against Frye-Mueller's husband, Mike Mueller, who was reportedly in the LRC staff member's office at the time.

The report alleges that Frye-Mueller and Mueller entered the staff member's office to discuss a legislative bill draft. The staffer said earlier in the day, Mueller left her a message with his card to contact him directly about the bill draft. The staff member said this was unusual and that she had "not had a legislator spouse contact me to talk with them directly."

The LRC staff member alleges that Mueller made her feel "uncomfortable."

"Mr. Mueller has stated to me more than once that he is very protective of his wife, and I do feel that I must be careful of what I say or what I do that I must be careful of what I say or do in his presence, so I don't upset him or Senator Frye-Mueller," the report states.

After the discussion on the bill draft, the LRC staff member alleges Frye-Mueller asked about the staff member's baby and whether or not the the staff member vaccinated. When the staff member responded "yes," Frye-Mueller "proceeded to point her finger at me and aggressively say that this will cause him issues."

Frye-Mueller allegedly said the baby "could get down syndrome (sic), or autism," as well as allegedly saying that the baby "will die from those vaccines."

The report goes on to allege that Frye-Mueller continued to harass the staff member about unfounded and untrue claims that the World Health Organization is using vaccines on people because "we are guinea pigs for big pharma." The report states Frye-Mueller allegedly said the staff member was "taking away God's gift of immunity from" the staff member's baby.

The conversation then turned to breastfeeding, the report states, where Frye-Mueller allegedly told the staff member their husband could "suck on my breasts" to get milk to come in. Frye-Mueller allegedly said "a good time for that is at night" and then made "hand gestures to her chest area and motion for her husband to see if he agreed. He (Mueller) smiled and nodded," the report states.

The reports states the conversation continued on vaccinations, alleging that Frye-Mueller "continued to point her finger at me with tears in her eyes saying repeatedly, 'you can't vaccinate your child anymore.'"

The Senate subcommittee investigation the allegations met briefly Monday evening to set a Tuesday closed-door executive session with the staff member and Frye-Mueller. Committee members said a redacted transcript of the Tuesday meeting will be released.