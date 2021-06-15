Sen. Rounds explains mission that forced missed vote on May 28

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said he is in favor of an independent review of what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 - but not the one presented to the Senate on May 28.

In an exclusive interview with the Rapid City Journal, Rounds said he is convinced that the truth about what happened and who bears the responsibility for it will come to light. He didn't support the proposal before the Senate because he says more than 400 criminal cases are being processed and all of the evidence an independent investigation will need is tied up in those cases and not available to a panel seeking broader answers.

"I was there January sixth," Sen. Rounds said. "These individuals were clearly insurrectionists. Their intent was obviously to stop the vote count and keep us from doing our constitutional duty."

Rounds said "the rest of the story will come out" even though that may be after the 2022 election cycle due to judicial timing of criminal cases.

"We need all of the information about who supported this and planned it," Sen. Rounds said. "We can't get that right now. Part of the information isn't good enough."