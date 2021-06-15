Sen. Rounds explains mission that forced missed vote on May 28

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said he is in favor of an independent review of what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 - but not the one presented to the Senate on May 28.
In an exclusive interview with the Rapid City Journal, Rounds said he is convinced that the truth about what happened and who bears the responsibility for it will come to light. He didn't support the proposal before the Senate because he says more than 400 criminal cases are being processed and all of the evidence an independent investigation will need is tied up in those cases and not available to a panel seeking broader answers.
"I was there January sixth," Sen. Rounds said. "These individuals were clearly insurrectionists. Their intent was obviously to stop the vote count and keep us from doing our constitutional duty."
Rounds said "the rest of the story will come out" even though that may be after the 2022 election cycle due to judicial timing of criminal cases.
"We need all of the information about who supported this and planned it," Sen. Rounds said. "We can't get that right now. Part of the information isn't good enough."
Rounds was one of 11 Senators who did not vote May 28. His office issued a note stating that the senator was out of the country on Senate business and he was content in missing the vote because his absence had the same effect as a no vote.
Rounds provided more information Tuesday. He accompanied Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) on a trip to five strategic countries. All three are members of the Armed Services Committees in their respective chambers. They visited Romania, Italy, Ethiopia, Rwanda and United Arab Emirates.
"We were in Romania on the shores of the Black Sea where the Russians are banging on Romania's door," Sen. Rounds said. He said he and Sen. Inhofe were among the last congressional delegation to travel before COVID-19 restrictions limited travel. They were also among the first to travel after some restrictions were lifted.
In addition to meeting with heads of state, they met with troops and leaders of armed forces in these countries. Rounds said he has made 37 similar trips to the African continent as a member of Congress.
He said he hates missing any votes but these trips had been planned weeks in advance of the bill the Senate considered on May 28. They even built a buffer into the itinerary in case official business lasted beyond the scheduled final day of the session. That buffer wasn't enough and the senators had to decide to postpone the trip or miss the vote. Since the effect of missing a vote and voting no were virtually the same, they decided to keep their commitments overseas.
"In Romania, we met with the ranking officer of the Romanian armed forces and the number two civilian in the Romanian defense ministry," Rounds said. "In our discussion with them, they asked that the United States continue and even expand the level of military support we provide to their country after repeated acts of aggression by Russia in the Black Sea region."
He said in Ethiopia the delegation met with Prime Minister Abiy who is facing an election and civil war in the northeast corner of the country. Rounds said he believe Abiy is pursuing a stable Ethiopia and wants to develop a better relationship with the United States. He said Abiy has admitted that some atrocities were committed during the uprising in the Tigray region and they are investigating those events to bring justice to some members of the military who may have been involved.
"Our discussions reinforced my belief that Prime Minister Abiy continues to pursue his vision of a stable and prosperous nation in the face of enormous challenges stemming from Ethiopia’s historic instability and societal divides," Rounds said. "I believe we need to respect his work to achieve that vision. In addition to strategic concerns, my strong interest in Ethiopia also results from our large Ethiopian-American community in South Dakota."
The delegation had similar meetings in Italy, UAE and Rwanda.