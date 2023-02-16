The Senate Education Committee voted 7-2 Thursday to kill a bill that would force school districts to implement additional procedures to review and select instructional materials.

Senate Bill 193 was sponsored by Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City. The measure would have required school districts to "provide a procedure for the review and selection of instructional material before the material is purchased or made available in a school setting." There was also a clause in the bill that would "allow for input from parents of students enrolled in the district" prior to the books being purchased.

Castleberry's bill went on to require school districts to require administrative or board review of instructional material already in use if a parent believes the material is harmful to minors or not age- or grade-level appropriate.

During proponent testimony, Castleberry said there are materials in schools that are "the epitome of pornography."

"If a stranger handed this material to a minor on the street, they would be guilty of a class one misdemeanor," Castleberry said. "If a teacher would not show a rated X film, why are they allowed to share reading material, some with graphic illustrated depictions of sex acts (sometimes violent), in their classroom?"

Castleberry said her bill is "not a book burning."

"We have a right to expect that our children are not provided with depictions of violent pornography in their classrooms or libraries, a formal review process of all materials before they are introduced, and a standard complaint process for when something is discovered," she said.

Other proponents of the bill included Rep. Sue Peterson, R-Sioux Falls, parents, a grandparent and a lobbyist from Rapid City-based Family Heritage Alliance.

One of the parents, Amy Bruner of Sioux Falls, said the Sioux Falls School District's policy against harmful or obscene materials is too difficult for a parent to navigate.

"In order to have any single book considered for removal or some other restrictive action, a parent must first become aware that the book is in the library, the school library, then the parent must read the book, then complete a challenge form which amounts to several pages of writing," she said.

Opponents of the bill included Diana Miller, a lobbyist for the large school group. She said school districts already have policies in place to deal with these discussions. Miller said the policies should be handled at the local level.

"There's absolutely no school in this state that supports school district pornography or that type of thing for any of the students," Miller said. "That's just an insult to the teachers, your community or taxpayers all the way around."

Dr. Wade Pogany, executive director of Associated School Boards of South Dakota, agreed there are already local policies in place and said accusations of "rampant pornography" in schools is offensive.

Other opponents to Castleberry's bill included the South Dakota Library Association, South Dakota Education Association and a lobbyist for the Sioux Falls School District.

The Senate Education Committee voted 7-2 to send the bill to the 41st day, effectively killing it. Castleberry and Sen. Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, were the no votes.